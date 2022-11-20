If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Warzone 2.0 has invisible players now

Don't look now.
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

A new Warzone 2.0 bug is seemingly making some players invisible.

This latest glitch - which some may remember also briefly caused havoc in the original Warzone game - came to light over the weekend after players took to Reddit and social media with clips of them being taken out by players they cannot see. Literally.

Whilst its unknown how widespread the issue is, videos posted to social media show plenty have been on the receiving end of the frustrating glitch and it's currently unclear if it's just a random occurrence or something sneaky players can turn on and off at will (thanks, PCGN).

There doesn't seem to be a consistent way to protect yourself from being on the wrong end, either, and as yet, the issue has yet to pop up on Infinity Ward's public Trello board. We'll keep you posted, though.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0's launch has been a resounding success based on player statistics alone. But it hasn't been all rosy, as Ishraq summarised for us earlier this week. Players have been experiencing a range of issues, from crashing clients to not being able to download the game at all, and Activision Blizzard's Battle.Net client disabled downloads last week across America and Europe.

Over the weekend, Warzone players took to Reddit to complain that the battle royale currently prohibits players from rejoining matches when they get disconnected, which is particularly frustrating for DMZ players. And now Warzone 2.0 players have discovered a bug that's reportedly locking them out of the free-to-play game unless they own Modern Warfare 2.

Infinity Ward is also currently investigating a matchmaking issue for Xbox players after it was discovered that parties of three or more people were experiencing lengthy queues.

Tagged With

