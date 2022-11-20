Infinity Ward is "investigating" Modern Warfare 2 matchmaking issues on Xbox

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developer Infinity Ward is investigating a matchmaking issue for Xbox players.

As detailed on the developer's social media channels, it seems as though Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players on Xbox are experiencing lengthy queues whilst matchmaking if there are more than three people in a party.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Should you peek at Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks?

"We're investigating an issue where some Xbox players in a party of more than three are having issues queuing up/matchmaking," the developed tweeted earlier today. "Stay tuned for further updates."

The tweet ends will a link to the game's public Trello board through which players can track live issues. At the time of writing, however, it looks like the issue has yet to be resolved.

We're investigating an issue where some Xbox players in a party of more than 3 are having issues queuing up/matchmaking. Stay tuned for further updates, and in the meantime, you can follow live issues via our Trello board: https://t.co/BN3uP5Fhvq — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) November 19, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0's launch has been a resounding success based on player statistics alone. But it hasn't been all rosy, as Ishraq summarised for us earlier this week.

Players have been experiencing a range of issues, from crashing clients to not being able to download the game at all, and Activision Blizzard's Battle.Net client disabled downloads earlier this week across America and Europe.

Over the weekend, Warzone players took to Reddit to complain that the battle royale currently prohibits players from rejoining matches when they get disconnected, which is particularly frustrating for DMZ players. And now Warzone 2.0 players have discovered a bug that's reportedly locking them out of the free-to-play game unless they own Modern Warfare 2.

Whilst the issue was posted on the game's subreddit community earlier this week and seems to have disappeared for some, others are still adding to and upvoting the post, initmating that the issue persists.