If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0's proximity chat is a game changer

Parley!
Ishraq Subhan avatar
News by Ishraq Subhan Reporter
Published on

Last night's launch of Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 came with a small but mighty feature addition that has changed the gameplay dynamic between players.

Proximity chat allows players from different squads to talk to each other when they are close by.

The result has been a barrage of clips capturing these conversations, some of which are predictable moments of trash talk, while others are surprisingly wholesome.

Here's one that's a little spooky.

A lot of them are just some good old fashioned trash talk.

What's a road trip in a war zone without some music?

The next clip is on the wholesome side. I won't spoil it.

And this final clip perfectly encapsulates the state of the game.

If you're itching to get into Warzone 2.0, be sure to check out our article on how to download it, as it's all a little finicky. You can also have a read of my thoughts on the game's user interface (spoilers, I don't like it) and Activision decision to integrate it with Modern Warfare 2.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Ishraq Subhan avatar

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think he’s really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch