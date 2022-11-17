Call of Duty Warzone 2.0's proximity chat is a game changer

Last night's launch of Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 came with a small but mighty feature addition that has changed the gameplay dynamic between players.

Proximity chat allows players from different squads to talk to each other when they are close by.

The result has been a barrage of clips capturing these conversations, some of which are predictable moments of trash talk, while others are surprisingly wholesome.

Here's one that's a little spooky.

proximity chat in warzone 2 is crazy 😭 pic.twitter.com/FRrXhkukPq — matcrackz (@matcrackz) November 17, 2022

A lot of them are just some good old fashioned trash talk.

pic.twitter.com/evR06RYHlj — Follow Barstool Gametime (@arbys_fan) November 16, 2022

I LOVE PROXIMITY CHAT 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/kVLFdMpMPu — Ben (@AlmxndTV) November 16, 2022

What's a road trip in a war zone without some music?

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The next clip is on the wholesome side. I won't spoil it.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

And this final clip perfectly encapsulates the state of the game.

Warzone 2 in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/NNHM8bepPP — Nowh3re (@_Nowh3re) November 17, 2022

If you're itching to get into Warzone 2.0, be sure to check out our article on how to download it, as it's all a little finicky. You can also have a read of my thoughts on the game's user interface (spoilers, I don't like it) and Activision decision to integrate it with Modern Warfare 2.