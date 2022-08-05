If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Breeze through Elden Ring with Sekiro's final boss moveset

Rise, Shinobi.
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is arguably FromSoftware's most difficult game, but now you can use that to your advantage in Elden Ring.

Modder Hotbite has ported over animations from Sekiro's final boss, so now your Tarnished can adventure through The Lands Between with some incredibly flashy moves - spotted by PC Gamer.

Spoilers for Sekiro's final boss follow.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice | Game of the Year Edition

The moveset is based on Isshin the Sword Saint, fought at the climax of Sekiro.

The mod allows Elden Ring players to access Isshin's moveset by equipping the Pike, Nagakiba, and Heavy Crossbow for those spear and katana combos and pistol shots.

As you can see in the video below, the results are wide sweeping attacks and rapid katana slashes imbued with lightning.

Now let's see how long Malenia lasts, shall we?

Hotbite's mod is available on Nexus Mods.

Isshin Ashina Moveset for Tarnished Elden Ring 1.05

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

