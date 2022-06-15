This streamer beat Elden Ring's Malenia with… Malenia

We all know Elden Ring is a tricky game and its optional boss battle against Malenia is arguably the most difficult moment of the game.

But one streamer, Kwitty23, decided to beat the whole game playing as Malenia. Not only that, he only used one move the entire run: her iconic Waterfowl Dance.

Funniest of all was when Kwitty23 ended up fighting Malenia as Malenia and proceeded to destroy her first time. Turns out she's pretty weak to her own attacks.

"I am the real Malenia Blade of Miquella and I have never known defeat," he tweeted with a clip of the win.

Elden Ring is a hard game



Waterfowl only run was fun especially doing it against her.



I AM THE REAL MALENIA BLADE OF MIQUELLA AND I HAVE NEVER KNOW DEFEAT. pic.twitter.com/CmMrqoQ4H0 — Kwitty23 aka Kdub (@Kwitty23) June 13, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

For the unfamiliar, defeating each boss in Elden Ring grants you access to purchase their weapons, armours, and abilities using their Remembrance and collected runes.

That's how Kwitty23 was able to dress his character up as Malenia and use her weapon skill.

Waterfowl Dance is her strongest move that's incredibly challenging to dodge as she swoops up into the air and slashes multiple times.

Kwitty23 used this skill alone against every boss in the game on a new game plus run. The move might be powerful, but it's still an impressive feat and not every boss went down as easily as Malenia.

Check out the run on Kwitty23's Twitch channel.

And for more Elden Ring silliness, check out Rudeism who's doing a run of Elden Ring using a modded Fisher Price controller. So far he's beaten Radahn with ease.