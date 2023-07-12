Best Prime Day deals 2023 LIVE: Day 2's best gaming and tech offers

Amazon Prime Day 2023 day 2 has begun! The massive online sale ends tonight, 12th July, at 23:59pm. There were tons of incredible deals exclusive to Prime members yesterday and there are still plenty more to grab before the end of today. To help you find the best Prime Day gaming and tech deals, we're sharing them all here on this live blog as we spot them.
Check out all our other Prime Day guides if you're looking for something specific too. We are regularly updating these to help you find the best early Prime Day deals.
Official Amazon Prime Day deals, free next day delivery and bonuses like free games with Prime Gaming are exclusive to Amazon Prime members only. If you're thinking of signing up or haven't used the subscription service in a while, you can get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial. Signing up now means you can access the Prime Day deals on 11th and 12th July and more. If you don't want to keep your subscription afterwards, you can cancel it within the 30 day trial or you will be charged £8.99/$14.99 per month or £95/$139 annually.
Switch games rarely dip in price and there haven't been many Nintendo exclusive game deals this Prime Day. This popular Pokemon game is the latest in the series down to its lowest price ever, making it the perfect time to buy.
The most popular gaming mouse has had its price slashed with a 64% discount this Prime Day
The Logitech G502 Hero wired gaming mouse is now just £28.99 at Amazon UK. It's been given the Digital Foundry seal of approval and regarded as the most popular gaming mouse by our pals at Rock Paper Shotgun. You can also grab it in the US from Amazon (distributed by a third party seller) for $31.98- a saving of $15.
Good morning everyone! It's day two of Amazon Prime Day 2023 and there's still lots of bargains to snap up before the sale ends tonight. We're kicking off our live blog this morning with this fantastic deal on one of the best and fastest SSDs for PS5 at just £55.
The Crucial P5 Plus 1TB SSD, which is one of the best SSDs that Digital Foundry has tested for PS5, and also makes a solid choice for PC users too, is now better than half price. It's also only $40 from Amazon in the US (was $57.99).
If you're buying to expand your PS5 storage, do make sure you grab a heatsink too. Digital Foundry recommends this one for only £8.