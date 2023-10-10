Assassin's Creed Mirage Reap From the Ruins Enigma solution

The Reap From the Ruins Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage is one of three enigma’s available to find in the Wilderness region. To locate the treasure, you’ll have to rely on just a single clue. Don’t worry, this guide will help you figure it out and reap (the reward) from the ruins.

Enigmas are two-part puzzles dotted all around Baghdad in Assassin's Creed Mirage. If you can solve them, you’ll be rewarded with items such as outfit dyes and talismans. However, most enigmas require you to get your thinking cap on.

Let’s get into it. Here’s how to solve the Reap From the Ruins Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Reap From the Ruins Enigma location in Assassin's Creed Mirage The location of the Reap From the Ruins enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be found in a building in the south of Jarjaraya, a village in the Wilderness region. You can head west from Jarjaraya’s viewpoint to a large building with wooden canopies on the roof. We've marked its location on the map below for you: Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft When you arrive at the location above, you will see a light shining through a door on the second floor balcony. The door is open, so you can climb up and enter without interference. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft Then, you will come across a man, possibly sleeping, possibly not, next to the enigma scroll on the rug on the floor. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft How to access the Enigma To access the Reap From the Ruins enigma, head into your inventory and select your 'bag' option. On the right side of your screen, scroll down until you come to a section called 'Enigmas'. Here, you can view all of the enigmas you have collected and are yet to solve. You can select the enigma and either read it or view the clue it provides. Once you find an enigma's treasure, the clue will disappear from your inventory. For the Reap From the Ruins enigma, the clue is a map of many scribbles, including ruins, a tree, an X marks the spot, and an eerie Cthulhu, of Lovecraft lore, which will become clearer in the solution below. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft