Assassin's Creed Mirage A Holy Hoard Enigma solution

The A Holy Hoard Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage is another enigma that can be found in Harbiyah, which is one of the first areas you arrive in when you return to Baghdad. The only clue that this enigma gives you is a drawing, indicating a very specific area elsewhere on the map. Don't worry, this guide will help you figure this image out and grab your reward.

Enigmas are riddles and puzzles dotted all around Baghdad in Assassin's Creed Mirage. If you can solve them, rewards such as outfit dyes and talismans await you. However, most enigmas require a bit of detective work to figure them out.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to solve the A Holy Hoard Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

A Holy Hoard Enigma location in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The location of the A Holy Hoard enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be be found in a building in the southwest corner of Khuld in Harbiyah.

The location of the building the enigma is in is south of Khurasan Gate Guardhouse. We've marked its exact location on the maps below:

When you get to the location marked on the map above, stick to ground level and look for the door that leads into the house. Head inside and remain on the ground floor, then use your Eagle Vision to highlight the enigma scroll. The enigma can be found on the ledge of a small arch on the ground floor.

How to access the Enigma

To access the enigma, head into your inventory and then select your 'bag' option. Then, on the right side of your screen, you can scroll down until you come to a section called 'Enigmas'. Here, you can view all of the enigmas you have collected and are yet to solve.

You can click on one to read it or view the clue it provides. Once you find an enigma's treasure, the clue will disappear from your inventory.

A Holy Hoard Enigma solution in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The reward for solving the A Holy Hoard enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be found in the Nestorian Monastery.

The Nestorian Monastery can be found in North Zubaydiyah in Harbiyah just north east of the Ditch Sluice of the Fief. We've marked its location on the map below to help you:

There's also a viewpoint at the top of the Monastery, we recommend grabbing it while you're here.

When you're at the Monastery, you can find the enigma underneath a large tree near the edge of the water in the north eastern section. We've marked its location on the map below:

When you get to the area we've indicated, look for a large and old tree. Next to it should be an old wooden boat. In the pile of dirt between the boat and the tree will be your reward.

The reward for solving the A Holy Hoard Enigma is the Tan Abbasid Knight outfit dye.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more puzzle help for Assassin's Creed Mirage, check out our Harbiyah Upper Harbor Gear Chest puzzle explainer or our Find What I Stole Enigma solution.