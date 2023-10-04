The Gear Chest puzzle in the Harbiyah Upper Harbor in Assassin's Creed Mirage is likely to be one of the first puzzles you come across in Baghdad, especially if you're focusing solely on the early stages of the story. After making your way through Harbiyah, you'll find yourself on a large ship that holds a gear chest which is blocked by other crates.

You can move a couple of the large crates blocking your sweet reward in Assassin's Creed Mirage, but you do need to move them in the right order to not trap Basim in the ship and to not have to start from the beginning again to get to the chest.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to solve the Harbiyah Upper Harbor gear chest puzzle in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to find the Harbiyah Upper Harbor Gear Chest in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The Gear Chest in the Upper Harbor in Harbiyah in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be found on a boat docked in the harbor.

The Upper Harbor is located between Zubaydiyah and Khuld, you can see its exact location marked on the maps below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

You are most likely to visit this ship as part of an early story mission.

When you get to the ship, climb onto the main deck of the ship and use your eagle vision to highlight the large gear chest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

It's in the raised rear portion of the ship, but the doorway is blocked and this is the beginning of a small puzzle.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Mirage Harbiyah Upper Harbor Gear Chest puzzle solution

The solution to the Upper Harbor gear chest puzzle in Assassin's Creed Mirage is to move the crates around in a specific order to open up a pathway to the chest itself. We've listed the steps of how we found the solution below.

First, walk up to the blocked entrance and a control prompt should appear for you to 'Move' the crate. Use the prompted command to grab the crate and then push it forwards as far as it will go.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Once it will not go any further, stop and hop over the small box on your right.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Then, face the first crate again and you should be in a position to push it forwards once more.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Push the crate until it won't go any further, then head back to the entrance again.

From the entrance, look right (to where you hopped over the small crate earlier) and you should see another large crate set back a bit. Walk up to it, interact with it and pull it back as far as it will go.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Then, go to where the first crate now sits and look right. You should see a small pathway that has a diamond-patterned panel on the left.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Walk down this path slightly and look right. Follow the path here and then take a left, then another left until you're facing one more crate.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Pull this crate back as far as it will go, then go back on yourself until you're facing the diamond-patterned wall again. Here, look right and follow the path here around to the left until you're face to face with another side of the very first crate you moved.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Pull this back as far as it will go, then make your way back towards the entrance. You should now be able to reach the gear chest.

The reward for completing this puzzle is the Sanj Uprising Outfit.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

We hope you enjoy Assassin's Creed Mirage!