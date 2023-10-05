Assassin's Creed Mirage Find What I Stole enigma solution

The Find What I Stole enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage is likely to be one of the first, if not the first, enigma you come across in Baghdad. This specific enigma gives you a riddle to figure out, and if you do, you'll be rewarded with some treasure.

Enigmas are riddles and puzzles dotted all around Baghdad in Assassin's Creed Mirage. If you can solve them, rewards such as outfit dyes and talismans await you. However, most enigmas require a bit of detective work to figure them out.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to solve the Find What I Stole enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Find What I Stole Enigma location in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The location of the Find What I Stole enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be accessed once you return to Baghdad in the early hours of the story.

When you're back in Baghdad, head through the Qutrabbul Gate and then head through the archway that's on your right.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

At this point, call on Enkidu to get a (literal) bird's eye view of the area. Fly along the edge of the river, sticking close to the edge of the Gate's boundary. Enkidu should be able to pull out the exact enigma location for you and, when they do, the icon will appear on your world map.

We've also marked its location on the map below for you:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

If you want to keep exploring on foot, follow the path through the archway and then you'll come to a small path leading towards the water. Follow this forward and then go right. Keep walking along this path until you come to the enigma location.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

It should lead you to a small hut that's leaning against the wall of the Qutrabbul Gate.

When here, use your eagle vision to highlight the scroll on the floor. Pick it up and you will have collected the 'Find What I Stole' enigma.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

How to access the Enigma

To access the enigma, head into your inventory and then select your 'bag' option. Then, on the right side of your screen, you can scroll down until you come to a section called 'Enigmas'. Here, you can view all of the enigmas you have collected and are yet to solve.

You can click on one to read it or view the clue it provides. Once you find an enigma's treasure, the clue will disappear from your inventory.

Find What I Stole Enigma solution in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Now, the reward for solving the Find What I Stole enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be found in the Soap Boiler's District of Baghdad.

This district can be found south east of the Great Mosque in Harbiyah. We've also marked its exact location on the maps below for you:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Head to the district over the bridge between the Great Mosque and the Soap Boiler's District. As you cross the bridge, you should see a wooden hut in the middle of the road in front of you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

The enigma treasure is inside this hut. The reward for completing the Find What I Stole enigma is the 'Black Zanj Uprising' outfit dye.

You can get a hold of the outfit the dye is for by completing the Harbiyah Upper Harbor Gear Chest puzzle.

That's it for now! We hope you enjoy Assassin's Creed Mirage!