Assassin's Creed Mirage Just Reward Enigma solution

The Just Reward Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage will take you to two restricted areas and force you to find a way to avoid being seen by the guards. Assassinations are a good idea if you're confident you won't raise the alarm, but being stealthy is the safest option when hunting down your reward.

Enigmas are riddles and puzzles dotted all around Baghdad in Assassin's Creed Mirage. If you can solve them, rewards such as outfit dyes and talismans await you. However, most enigmas require a bit of detective work to figure them out.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to solve the Just Reward Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Just Reward Enigma location in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The location of the Just Reward enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be found on a platform above the Basra Gate between the Round City and Fief of Rayasanah in Kakh. We've marked its location on the maps below for you:

When you get through the Basra Gate archway into the Round City, start to scale the gate to get to the platform on top of the arch. This is a restricted area, so try to find somewhere to climb that's out of sight of the guards. There will be a couple of them posted on top of the gate too.

Then, head to the platform above the Basra Gate on the side facing into the Round City and use your Eagle Vision to highlight the enigma scroll on the table.

How to access the Enigma

To access the enigma, head into your inventory and then select your 'bag' option. Then, on the right side of your screen, you can scroll down until you come to a section called 'Enigmas'. Here, you can view all of the enigmas you have collected and are yet to solve.

You can click on one to read it or view the clue it provides. Once you find an enigma's treasure, the clue will disappear from your inventory.

Just Reward Enigma solution in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The reward for solving the Just Reward enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be inside the courtyard of Shurta Headquarters in the Commander's District in the Round City.

Shurta Headquarters are south west of the Khurasan Gate Guardhouse and north east of the Basra Gate. We've marked its location on the map below for you.

The Headquarters are also a restricted area, so watch your step. Once you're at the building, head around to the courtyard area we've marked on the map below:

Walk through the arch here into the courtyard then instantly look left, the reward is sitting on a crate here.

The reward for solving the Just Reward enigma is Black Abbasid Knight outfit dye.

The reward for solving the Just Reward enigma is Black Abbasid Knight outfit dye.