Assassin's Creed Mirage Left Behind Enigma solution

The Left Behind enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage gives you nothing more than a drawing as a clue. Once you find the location of the enigma the clues hidden within the drawing are crystal clear, but when you first get the drawing it can be a bit of a headache to figure it out.

Enigmas are riddles and puzzles dotted all around Baghdad in Assassin's Creed Mirage. If you can solve them, rewards such as outfit dyes and talismans await you. However, most enigmas require a bit of detective work to figure them out.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to solve the Left Behind enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Left Behind Enigma location in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The location of the Left Behind enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be be found south of the Metal Factory in Harbiyah. We've marked its exact location on the map below:

To make it easier to find, send up Enkidu to scout around the area and they should highlight the location of the enigma, which will then place down the icon on your world map permanently.

Head to the indicated by the icon on the map above, and then look around the rear portion of the building until you see a small slope leading up to a landing between buildings.

Here, you'll find some scaffholding. Walk up to it and press the prompted command to pull it down. This will reveal an open window.

Climb through the window into the building and you can find the enigma next to the person in the far corner opposite you. Use Eagle Vision if you're struggling to find it.

How to access the Enigma

To access the enigma, head into your inventory and then select your 'bag' option. Then, on the right side of your screen, you can scroll down until you come to a section called 'Enigmas'. Here, you can view all of the enigmas you have collected and are yet to solve.

You can click on one to read it or view the clue it provides. Once you find an enigma's treasure, the clue will disappear from your inventory.

Left Behind Enigma solution in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The reward for solving the Left Behind enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be found at the Abandoned Village on the western edge of the map of Baghdad.

The Abandoned Village is on the western side of the map, south of Caravanserai and west of Abbasiyah. We've marked its location on the map below for you:

Head to the water's edge for the southern half of the Village, but be careful as there's a family of leopards are prowling around.

The safest way of doing this is to use Enkidu to scout the areas around the edge of the water until you come across one that has a small pier on it, a house and a hut plus a lot of fish hanging outside of it alongside fishing nets.

This is what you're looking for:

When you get here, the reward is just in front of the hanging fish.

The reward for solving the Left Behind enigma is a Horned Lion Talisman.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more puzzle help for Assassin's Creed Mirage, check out our Harbiyah Upper Harbor Gear Chest puzzle explainer or our Find What I Stole Enigma solution.