Assassin's Creed Mirage Delight By The Dome Enigma solution

The Delight By The Dome Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage will reward you with another talisman to add to your collection, but you first need to figure out the clue given to you. We recommend spending some time synchronising with the viewpoints around Abbasiyah as it will make it easier to find your way around.

Enigmas are riddles and puzzles dotted all around Baghdad in Assassin's Creed Mirage. If you can solve them, rewards such as outfit dyes and talismans await you. However, most enigmas require a bit of detective work to figure them out.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to solve the Delight By The Dome Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

On this page:

Delight By The Dome Enigma location in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The location of the Delight By The Dome enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be be found on the porch of the Mosque in Kahtabah in Abbasiyah, which is west of the Round City. We've marked its exact location on the maps below for you:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

When you get to the location indicated on the map above, look around for a porch/terrace area alongisde the Mosque that looks like this:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

When you think you've found it, use your Eagle Vision to highlight the enigma scroll. It will be sitting on the top of a bookshelf.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

How to access the Enigma

To access the enigma, head into your inventory and then select your 'bag' option. Then, on the right side of your screen, you can scroll down until you come to a section called 'Enigmas'. Here, you can view all of the enigmas you have collected and are yet to solve.

You can click on one to read it or view the clue it provides. Once you find an enigma's treasure, the clue will disappear from your inventory.

Delight By The Dome Enigma solution in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The reward for solving the Delight By The Dome enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be found near the Dome of the Ass.

The Dome of the Ass is in Haylanah in Abbasiyah. We've marked its exact location on the map below for you:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

When you're in the are indicated above, look around for a small pond facing the north side of the Dome. There should be a lush tree to the right of the pond (with the Dome behind it), a lantern on the edge of the pond and a small domed shelter to the left of it.

We've also marked this location down on a map for you:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

When you get to the pond area that looks like the image below, head up to the pond and look into it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

The reward is submerged in the water of the pond, all you need to do is climb in and get it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

The reward for solving the Delight By The Dome enigma is the Mysterious Talisman.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

That's it for now!