Jelly Deals: GeForce 1080 8GB graphics card now under £500 with free Destiny 2

Those of you looking to upgrade your PC gaming rigs without taking out one or more loans to do it should check out today's offer on a GeForce 1080 graphics card.

At the moment, you can pick up a Gigabyte 'Windforce' branded GeForce 1080 8GB card for its discounted price of £492.94, with free delivery, and get a digital copy of Destiny 2 thrown into the mix for free.

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Windforce 8GB graphics card with free Destiny 2 for £492.94 from CCLOnline

That deal is available at CCLOnline right now, but the free copy of Destiny 2 comes directly through GeForce, so it shouldn't matter where you buy your card - you'll still be able to claim a free copy with a purchase. For example, you can pick up the same card from Amazon UK for the exact same price and still claim your free copy of Destiny 2, if you prefer.

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Windforce 8GB graphics card with free Destiny 2 for £492.94 from Amazon UK

At time of writing, the Amazon listing is available to order but on back-order until next Wednesday. With it being November, of course, it's hard to say what kind of PC gaming Black Friday deals are headed our way. Nonetheless, it's never a bad time to get a free copy of a brand-new release along with your pricey graphics card purchase.