The Logitech G920 can be yours for just £170 with this John Lewis discount code

For as long as I can remember, Logitech's run of racing wheels have made for some of the best affordable choices for sim racers starting out, or on a tight budget. The G920 is Logitech's Xbox/PC wheel, and has been one of the most popular choices of the last few years, offering a comfortable and responsive experience for excellent money. With some clever John Lewis deals shenanigans and the MY30OFF200 discount code for My JL Members (free signup), this wheel can be yours for £170, down from a previous list of £265.

This deal works in a very similar way to the Xbox Elite Core Series 2 controller deal posted earlier today, where the G920 sits just under the £200 mark (£199) for the discount code to work. So you have to find something that costs £1 or more for maximum gains from the code. Luckily, there is a John Lewis Shade Reducer Ring available for £1, which puts the overall cost of items in your basket to £200. With this, sign into your My JL account, go to add the discount code at checkout, and it should look like the image to the side - where you're technically getting both items for £170.

I've always wanted a shade reducer ring - the G920 is just a bonus.

The Logitech G920 is the Xbox version of Logitech's famed G29 and it's virtually identical to the G29 - though it lacks the G29's RPM indicator lights, plus/minus buttons and control knob. The G920 does also work with PC, too, which is where I've used my G29 for the last seven or so years. That wheel was my entry point into sim racing, and it can be yours too, for good reason. I've been using one in the likes of Assetto Corsa, Automobilista, Richard Burns Rally and Euro Truck Simulator 2 in my time with it, and it's a well-made option with a solid plastic base and pedals, complete with steel construction on the shifter paddles and pedals. Combined with this, its hand-stitched leather rim is comfortable to use, and the button placement makes sense, with lots of options for mapping inputs to.

There's 900 degrees of rotation on offer, while its gear-based force feedback is decent. It may not be as well executed as a direct drive wheel, but those cost a fair amount more than the G29 does, and for most people, the force feedback afforded here should be fine. It may seem stupid to say, but the fact you get a dedicated clutch pedal is a bonus, as some options such as the Thrustmaster T128 don't have them, which seems a little odd. For more immersion to go with that Clutch pedal for non-sequential gearboxes, you can also grab a dedicated Logitech G Driving Force shifter (marked down to £41 on Amazon), which is a must-have accessory in my view for use with vehicles that have an H-Pattern shifter, be it a truck or historic racing cars. I'm usually dabbling with pre-war era historics from the 1920s and 1930s, or pelting stuff up the Goodwood Hill Climb on Assetto Corsa, but your mileage may vary.

In the grand scheme of things, £170 for a full set of wheel and pedals isn't a bad price, especially one as solid as the Logitech G920. If you want to grab a fantastic racing wheel at a real bargain of a price, this John Lewis deal with discount code is worth your time.