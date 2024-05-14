The best 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD has a big discount right now

Upgrading your SSD is an easy way to give your PC or PS5 a performance boost, and also helps you keep more games installed and ready to play.

Getting a fast SSD isn't as cheap as it used to be but good discounts are still showing up on some of the best gaming SSDs, though they don't stick around for as long as they used to.

If you're after the fastest possible speeds your PC's PCIe 4.0 motherboard or PS5 can take, then the WD_Black SN850X is one way to go about it. The SN850x is the fastest among its peers and it's currently discounted on Amazon:

The SN850x is also discounted in the US for a similar price of $89.99, which is just as good a deal for a 1TB SSD with these speeds:

The WD_Black SN850x pushes the PCIe 4.0 interface to the limit to achieve impressive sequential speeds of up to 7300MB/s reads and up to 6350MB/s writes, and equally impressive random speeds of up to 1.2M IOPS reads.

The combination of the two results in fast transfer times and load times in games, so whether you've got a high-end gaming system or a powerful content creation workload this SSD will suit your needs. The SN850x also has a DRAM cache to help sustain performance over time.

The SN850x still ranks as one of the best gaming SSDs for PC and one of the best PS5 SSDs, though you'll want to attach a heatsink if you're using it for the latter.

