Get one of the best gaming mice and headsets for under £200 with this excellent Logitech bundle

The Logitech Play Days event offered up some great deals on gaming accessories last week, and although it's concluded there are still some good bundles kicking around.

Over at Currys there's an impressive pairing of the Logitech G Pro X wireless headset and Pro X Superlight wireless mouse - some of the best accessories of their type - for just under £200:

This is an impressive price for the pair, as the G Pro X wireless headset usually costs around £165, and the Pro X Superlight mouse is about £107 most of the time, so getting the two together for £199 you save over £70.

Both the Pro X wireless headset and the Pro X Superlight mouse are on sale at Amazon at the moment, but it's still cheaper to get them both with this bundle at Currys.

The G Pro X wireless headset currently holds the title of best PS5 headset in Digital Foundry's best gaming headsets guide, and it's also one of the best for PS4, PC or a docked Nintendo Switch. The combination of 2.4GHz wireless, 50mm drivers with surround sound, Blue Voice software for the microphone and a solid battery life of 20 hours makes the Pro X wireless hard to beat.

As for the mouse, the G Pro X Superlight is still a firm favourite in the best gaming mouse and best ultra-light mouse discussions, even with the G Pro X Superlight 2 releasing last year with some improvements. The original Pro X Superlight is still incredibly light and great to use in fast, precision-focused FPS titles, and is cheaper than its successor.

If you want to stay up-to-date on more deals on gaming accessories, consoles, SSDs, games and more, you can check out the Deals topic on Eurogamer and follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account.