Grab this aesthetic white Lian LI SP750 750W SFX PSU for £110 from AWD-IT

The epitome of the aesthetic for a PC build in modern times is perhaps the a white, small form factor PC, which indulges in both a white gaming PC, and one in a gorgeous SFF case such as the Fractal Terra. Of course, you're going to need a PSU to power that PC, and I've got a deal for you on a unit which ticks both boxes. This 750W Lian LI SP750 SFX option is down to £110 from AWD-IT at the moment, giving you a small form factor PSU for less.

750W of power gives you enough oomph for running virtually everything, apart from a select few top-tier components. With this in mind, the SP750 is an excellent option for powering a wide range of PCs, while also being a Tier B-rated option on the Cultists PSU Tier List (formerly of the LTT Forums)

The fact this is an 80+ Gold rated PSU is testament to its efficiency, and also provides peace of mind, too. The fact it's also fully modular is also pretty handy to allow for better airflow and less case clutter with your cables making cable management that little bit easier, so you only need to plug in the cables that are required to get your PC up and running..

If you're after an excellent PSU for slotting into your SFF gaming rig and powering your system, then you'll want to take a look at this excellent Lian Li one.