This 2TB PCIe SSD is on sale and great for budget gaming PCs

SSD prices have risen a fair bit in 2024, even older PCIe 3.0 SSDs aren't as cheap as they used to be, but there are still some good options out there for budget PC builds and upgrades.

While PCIe 3.0 drives can't hit the 5000MB/s and up speeds that Gen4 drives hit now, they're still fast enough for most gamers and can be significantly cheaper, like this 2TB SSD from Fanxiang which is only £85 at the moment:

The Fanxiang S501Q still gets a good amount of speed for its price, with sequential performance clocking in at 3500MB/s for reads and 2700MB/s for writes. For most people these speeds are great, and you'll notice a real performance boost compared to an older SATA SSD or physical hard drive.

The Fanxiang SSD is comparable to the Crucial P3, which was on sale for a similar price last month and that deal was incredibly popular. The 2TB P3 has stayed above £100 since then, so the S501Q is currently the lowest-price 2TB PCIe 3.0 SSD you can get.

The S501Q isn't going to give you the same levels of performance that the best gaming SSDs offer, but if you're on a budget and want to get 2TB of storage to keep loads of games installed and ready-to-play this a good option.

If you're looking for deals on those top-end SSDs, or want to find an SSD upgrade for a PS5, Steam Deck or ROG Ally for less then you should have a read through our best gaming SSD deals guide to find the cheapest places to get the best storage solutions.