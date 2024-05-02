Get this Xbox Elite Core Series 2 Controller (and a candle) for £87 from John Lewis with a discount code

Currently, John Lewis is running a promo for My JL members (free signup), where if you spend £100, you can get £15 off your order with code MY15OFF100 as a part of their Members' Week deals frenzy. However, there are some products that just fall under the £100 threshold, meaning you can't get the discount on its own. With a little bit of trickery however, the discount can be yours, such as being able to get this Xbox Elite Core Series 2 controller for £87, down from £100.

The way this works is similar to other deals with minimum thresholds in the past, where as well as adding the original item to your basket, you also need to find the cheapest possible item which puts it over the limit. The best I could find was this fetching John Lewis Anyday Small Pillar Candle for £1.75. Add that to your basket, sign into your My JL account, apply the discount code, and lo and behold, your basket should look like the image to the side.

A candle is all it takes to get a nifty discount.

So, what's all this Core Controller business about then? With that name, it makes it seem as if Microsoft has cut a lot of corners from the big-boy Elite to offer it for a fair amount less. However, the only difference between the two controllers are the accessories they come with as standard. The Core Elite Series 2 only comes with a thumbstick adjustment tool and a USB-C cable, while the standard Elite Series 2 comes with a boatload of accessories including swappable thumbsticks and D-Pad, as well as trigger locks and removable paddles. You also get a carry case and charging dock. However, as much as on paper this seems like a bit of a let-down, Microsoft sellst the accessories separately, which at £50, makes this a fair bit cheaper than going for the £150 Xbox Elite Series 2 on its own. That works out to a £13 saving, and you also get a candle here, so who's the real winner.

Otherwise, the Core is the same as the standard Elite Series 2, a controller I've loved ever since I got one for £55 back in July 2022. It's comfortable to hold with a textured finish, and has a familar button placement if you're used to Xbox controllers, while the two-tone white and black colourway also means it goes with either the Xbox Series S or X perfectly. You can also use the Core with PCs and mobile devices with Bluetooth, or with other options over USB-C. The textured thumbsticks feel responsive, as do the lockable triggers for snappy inputs, and I can personally testify to having no issues with the Elite Series 2 in nearly two years of ownership.

If you want to grab an Xbox Elite Core Series 2 controller for a bargain price with a clever discount, then this John Lewis deal is well worth your time.