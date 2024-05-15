These PS5-ready Lexar SSDs have up to 10% off at Amazon

There are lots of great gaming SSDs out there, unfortunately they've gotten more expensive in 2024 so finding one that's on sale can help to narrow down your search for an upgrade.

Over on Amazon there are discount vouchers worth up to 10 per cent available on three different versions of the Lexar NM790 SSD with a heatsink, so if you want to add one, two, or four terabytes of storage to your PC or PS5 you can do so for less:

Whichever size of SSD you opt for, just make sure you check the "apply voucher" box on the product page before you add the NM790 to your car and checkout.

The Lexar NM790 has the speeds to put it up there with the best gaming SSDs. High sequential speeds of 7400MB/s reads and 6500MB/s writes put it on par with the WD_Black SN850x, and though its random performance of 1.0M IOPS reads, 1.0M IOPS writes are slightly slower than its peers it still excels when it comes to in-game load times.

The NM790 was already a top choice for a PS5 SSD upgrade, you just needed to install a heatsink yourself, but this version comes with one pre-installed so it's ready to use straight out of the box.

One mark against the NM790 is that it uses a DRAM-less design with TLC NAND, but in Digital Foundry's testing they found it had better longevity than even the higher-tier Samsung 990 Pro, while being much cheaper.

With SSD deals not as aggressive as they used to be, this discounted Lexar NM790 offers impressive price-to-performance. If you want to see more deals on SSDs for PC, PS5, as well as the Steam Deck and ROG Ally then check out the best gaming SSD deals guide on Digital Foundry.