This PowerColor RX 7900 XTX is down to its lowest ever price from Ebuyer

The release of Nvidia's RTX 4080 Super last week appears to have kicked AMD on to offer a further reduction on their top of the range card to take it to Team Green. At the moment, this PowerColor RX 7900 XTX Hellhound is down to £850 from Ebuyer, which is the lowest price we've ever seen it at, making it an incredible deal on a powerful GPU for 4K gaming.

The 7900 XTX is a behemoth of a card capable of excellent performance at resolutions up to 4K, as we noted in our review. AMD has historically struggled with RT performance, but in even our most demanding benchmarks we're seeing results comfortably above 60fps - including in Control, where we measured 83fps for the 7900 XTX in the most challenging portion of the game. Overall, the 7900 XTX offers around 90 percent of the performance of the £1600+ RTX 4090 and similar performance to the brand new 4080 Super. Against Nvidia's latest card, it actually pulls ahead in non-RT workloads with between a five and 11 percent lead, and with this price cut in mind to bring the gulf between the cards to £120 or so, it becomes an even more tempting deal.

In addition, the fact that the 7900 XTX comes with 24GB of VRAM makes it an especially handy choice for content creators, especially if you're dealing with heavy video editing. If it's any further endorsement, the mighty Richard Leadbetter, Mr. Digital Foundry himself, uses a 24GB GPU for video editing, which regularly overcomes the powerful effects and transitions that 8 and 12GB GPUs simply can't deal with. The 7900 XTX almost therefore blurs the line between consumer and pro-grade cards, and gives creatives another option to lump into their workstations for max power.

This specific Hellhound model is also one of the more left-field choices compared to other options, with a grey colour scheme that's accented by bright blue lighting on the card's triple fan cooling setup. It's got quite an interesting look to it, and would pair well inside a black build for some accented colour, or if you're going for a meaner look.

If you fancy grabbing a new flagship GPU to slot into your system, then you'll definitely want to take notice of this Ebuyer deal on the 7900 XTX.