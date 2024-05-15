The new LG C4 is one of the best 4K OLED TVs for gaming and it's already 20% off

The LG C-Series of TVs have been some of the best 4K OLED TVs on the market for over a decade now, with the latest C4 model improving even more from its predecessors.

Despite only being out for a couple of months, LG has already got a sale on the C4 range of TVs, with 20 per cent discounts available on all the different sizes available. For example, you can get the 55-inch version, one of the more popular sizes of TV nowadays, for £1,519.99 (was £1,899.99):

If you fancied a new TV that's a little bigger, or smaller, here are some of the other sizes of the LG C4 with their reduced prices:

The original LG C1 and C2 TVs held the top spot in Digital Foundry's best 4K TVs for HDR gaming rankings since they came out, and future versions have just improved the overall package each time.

Gaming is even better on the C4 as the TV has a 144Hz mode, so if you're using it with a suitably powerful PC you can make use of even higher frames per second in games. The C4 also has Nvidia G Sync and AMD Freesync capabilities for whichever type of GPU you have.

The C4 also has its own gaming interface to control things like the variable refresh rate, black stabilising, screen size, and more to suit whatever game you're playing. You can even play games directly over the cloud on the C4 through services like Nvidia Geforce Now and Steam Link.

The LG C-Series remain the top dog in 4K TVs, and they're the best for gaming whether you're on console or PC. For more console-related deals you should check out our Xbox deals page, PS5 deals page and Nintendo Switch deals page to see what's out there.