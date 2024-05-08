This Logitech G502 X and mouse pad combo is a bargain with 44% off

Logitech makes lots of great gaming accessories, from mice and keyboards to headsets and webcams. Last week it kicked off its Play Days event with savings on lots of its most popular pieces of tech.

It's also the 10th anniversary of the legendary G502 mouse, and appropriately the refreshed version the G502 X is on sale in a bundle with the G240 mouse pad for just £50 at Currys:

This bundle isn't available in the US, but you can get the wired G502 X with a 25 per cent discount at Amazon, making it just $59.99 instead of its usual RRP of $79.99.

Wow, the G502 has really been around for a decade now, it's not surprising given its immense popularity, and in 2022 Logitech refreshed the mouse with the G502 X which made it even better.

The G502 X keeps what made the original G502 so good, the comfortable shape, the Hero sensor with up to 25,600 DPI, the infinite scroll wheel and lots of programmable buttons, then adds some more modern features.

With the G502 X you also get the newer Lightforce hybrid optical-mechanical switches for improved speed and reliability; a redesigned, reversible and removable DPI-shift button, and it's lighter than the original.

Getting a new mouse is a great feeling, pairing it with a new mouse pad is even better and will help it glide smoothly across when you're gaming. Thanks to this bundle, you save £20 compared to buying the G502 X and G240 mouse pad separately on Amazon.

If you want to see what other gaming mice are out there, you can have a read of Digital Foundry's best gaming mice rankings and see how the G502 X stacks up against the competition.