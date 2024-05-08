Give your Steam Deck a storage boost with this discounted 1TB SSD

The Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally are impressive pieces of tech that let you take your PC game library on the go, and with access to a Steam Library and Xbox Game Pass you might have quite a few to take with you.

If your gaming handheld of choice doesn't have a big internal SSD like the 1TB you get in the most expensive Steam Deck, you might want to upgrade that storage soon with a mini SSD like the PC SN740 from Western Digital. It's currently on sale for £77.99 at Scan:

It's impressive that we can now get PCIe 4.0 performance from a piece of hardware that is only 22 mm wide and 30 mm long, and the SN740 is no exception.

The SN740 has strong sequential speeds of 5150MB/s for reads and up to 4000MB/s for writes, as well as good random performance with 740k/800k IOPS for read and writes respectively. Those speeds will translate to faster file transfer time and faster load times in-game.

Due to its infrastructure, you don't get a dedicated DRAM cache in the SN740 that you'd see on the best SSDs for gaming, but it does come with Western Digital’s own in house controller, 3D NAND and firmware for improved reliability.

The SN740 isn't just a great SSD for the Steam Deck, it's also a good choice if you want to upgrade your laptop's storage on a budget. Whatever you're adding it to, make the most of this discount before it goes as it might not drop in price for a while.

