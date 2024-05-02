Want a mechanical keyboard with a less clicky sound? This Razer option is super quiet and on sale

Planning on upgrading your gaming setup with some new peripherals for your PC? If so, Amazon's Gaming Week is a good time to grab some bargains.

If you're looking for a new mechanical gaming keyboard that takes up less space on your desk, but also isn't going to make a lot of noise, the Razer BlackWidow V3 is a great choice. It's currently down to £100 for the first time this year thanks to the Gaming Week sale:

The BlackWidow V3 Mini is a 65% form factor keyboard, so no function keys to be found here but you do get a set of arrow keys and page up/down, insert and delete. If you're buying from Amazon UK you do get a UK layout with a larger enter key and £ sign, whereas the US version has the shorter enter key and the # key at the top.

Despite fewer keys this keyboard packs in a lot for £100. It's 2.4Ghz and Bluetooth wireless compatible, so you can easily swap it between your PC, Laptop, console, tablet or whatever you need to type on. The BlackWidow V3 has a very impressive battery life of up to 200 hours over that HyperSpeed wireless connection, even with Razer's impressive chroma RGB turned on.

The BlackWidow V3 users Razer's Yellow mechanical switches for fast and smooth keystrokes, and it also has dampeners to make the switches silent so you won't irritate anyone who's nearby when you're typing or gaming. If you want pure speed on your keyboard for competitive gaming, you might be better off browsing the best rapid trigger keyboards that Digital Foundry recommend.

The Razer Huntsman Mini is a versatile keyboard that's great for gaming, feels good to type on, easy to transport thanks to the smaller form-factor, and it's just £100 in the Amazon Gaming Week sale.

