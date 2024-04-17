Best rapid trigger keyboards 2024 for CS2, Valorant, Apex Legends and Osu!

When it comes to choosing a keyboard for competitive gaming, one feature is becoming increasingly vital: rapid trigger. In this article, we've ranked the best rapid trigger keyboards that we've tested so far, including options from mainstream brands (such as SteelSeries, Razer, Corsair) and more enthusiast offerings (like Wooting, Endgame Gear and Meletrix).

How does rapid trigger work? In short, this feature allows your key presses to be recognised after the key moves a short distance, rather than needing to pass through a predefined actuation point that's often midway through the switch's travel. The same is true for releasing a key - the keyboard can recognise this more or less instantly, rather than waiting for the key to rebound past its reset point. This two-way improvement cuts down on response times and makes it significantly easier to perform quick or repeated inputs like counter-strafing in Counter-Strike 2 or Valorant.

In order to offer rapid trigger, keyboards need to use switches that can register exactly how far each key has been pressed down. This is achieved using Hall Effect (magnetic) switches, which feel like a regular mechanical switch when typing and gaming and use familiar Cherry MX-style stems, but use a magnet to detect the distance between the key and the PCB beneath.

1. Wooting 60HE

The original and best rapid trigger keyboard

Dutch indie keyboard producers Wooting were the first to develop a rapid trigger feature with their Wooting Two Lekker Edition back in 2019, but it was the later Wooting 60HE in 2022 that was the first to gain attention amongst competitively-minded players.

That attention was well deserved, as the 60HE's implementation of rapid trigger remains the best option - both in terms of both raw performance and software polish. Independent testing from YouTube channel Optimum Tech in 2023 showed that Wooting's rapid trigger functionality reacted more quickly than mainstream rivals SteelSeries and Razer, and their Wootility software (available online or as a download) allows for extremely fine-grained control of the feature (perhaps best detailed in this video). It also includes some other interesting options unlocked by the Hall Effect switches, up to and including using keys as fully analogue gamepad-style inputs.

The 60HE looks neat too, with an optional strap accessory (pictured above) and a clean black design with backlit keys. The simple plastic case isn't as impressive as some fancier alternatives others on this list, and typing doesn't sound or feel quite as lush either on the 60g linear switches, but these are of secondary importance given that most people are getting a rapid trigger keyboard primarily to excel at gaming. Weirdly, PBT keycaps are standard for the US layout, with white and patterned keycap sets costing extra, while UK/EU layouts come without keycaps by default (£147) and charge a bit extra for ABS keycaps (£156) or a bit more for PBT keycaps (£173).

If you're in the market for a compact 60 percent size design and don't mind potentially waiting a bit for shipment - as the keyboards are backordered at the time of writing - then this is the go-to option when it comes to rapid trigger keyboards.

If you'd prefer a larger Wooting, the Wooting 80HE which offers a 75 percent layout, 8000Hz polling and the same great software is available for pre-order.

2. Endgame Gear K65HE

Much better typing, slightly worse in-game performance

Endgame Gear are well-known for their superb ultralight gaming mice, but their first keyboard is also impressive. The KB65HE features a beautiful aluminium chassis, linear Gateron KS-37B switches, pre-lubricated stabilisers and PBT double-shot keycaps with RGB backlighting, all of which is hugely commendable given the reasonable £138 price point.

Typing and gaming feels and sounds great, with a bit more of a premium feeling thanks to the PBT keycaps, a layer of sound-dampening silicone and the metal chassis... and as this is a 65 percent layout, you have arrow keys which is handy for working.

The (optional) software is a bit plain, but gives you a quick way to tune the rapid trigger's sensitivity from 0.1 to 1.4mm, remap keys, record macros (eg Helldivers strategems) and choose the backlighting without the bloat/features of rivals like Corsair and Razer. However, you can't do things like set a fixed actuation point, as you can with Wooting and other more fully-developed rivals.

Critically, in-game performance feels a step behind Wooting and SteelSeries' efforts, so they remain better options for all-out performance... but if you're looking for more of an all-rounder board for typing and gaming that's a bit more readily available, this could be a savvy pick.

3. SteelSeries Apex Pro

A performant gaming board in multiple sizes

The SteelSeries Apex Pro is a powerful and performant gaming-focused keyboard available in three sizes - full-size, TKL and Mini 60 percent - each of which support rapid trigger functionality, thanks to their Hall Effect switches and a firmware update that arrived after launch. The multiple size options makes the Apex Pro a strong choice if you prefer a larger layout over the more compact designs featured elsewhere in this list.

As with prior SteelSeries keyboards, you get a stylish black design with optional RGB backlighting, with the full-size and TKL versions of the Apex Pro including a volume wheel and OLED screen in the upper right corner which can be used for adjusting settings, displaying system data or playing monochrome GIFs. The 60 percent Apex Pro Mini has a more streamlined design, without the OLED screen and volume wheel. All Apex Pro models also come with PBT keycaps on their 2023 editions, which is great to see and improves the typing experience over past ABS-keycap-equipped models.

SteelSeries' GG software suite is one of the best developed in the industry and contains all of the options you could want, including rapid trigger sensitivity adjustments on a per-key basis, custom actuation points when not in rapid trigger mode, macros, lighting effects, key remapping and so on. Performance is also excellent, as close to the Wooting 60HE that we've seen so far.

Overall, a powerful, polished and performant option that's available worldwide at a reasonable price in multiple sizes, though the typing experience and build quality aren't quite up to par with more boutique options that are typically closer to the quality of custom keyboards. Still, this is a safe choice.

4. Meletrix Boog75

A fancy custom board that feels great to use

Meletrix' excellently-named BOOG75 is up next, and it's a marvellous rapid trigger keyboard. It actually uses the same Gateron KS-37B switches as the Endgame Gear KB65HE, and feels suitably snappy in high-intensity FPS titles where speed matters most. Elsewhere, the BOOG75 is one of the best-built keyboards in its price range, with a fully aluminium case that tips the scales at ~3kg and PBT keycaps for a premium finish.

As the name suggests, the BOOG75 also offers a slightly larger 75 percent key layout, adding in a nav cluster and function row for extra, well, functions compared to other smaller keyboards on this list. It also looks fantastic in the black and turquoise colourway I tested, although is equally fetching in the white and brown/orange (rust?) type colour pictured above. It also comes with handy accessories including a carry case for ferrying the BOOG75 around, although with this keyboard's weight, I'm not sure how useful it really is.

There is some additional software, although it's all contained within a web browser, which is an interesting move. Programming inputs and the rapid trigger for instance is simple enough, although for the latter, it is hidden in the 'Advanced' section of a sub-menu, which is a bit baffling.

The BOOG75 is a more premium option than the likes of the KB65HE, but with its snappy switches and marvellous build quality, it's well worth the asking price.

5. Corsair K70 Max

Powerful software and mainstream gaming performance

The Corsair K70 Max is a huge, powerful and expensive keyboard that is also the peripheral giant's first foray into Hall Effect switches. As with Razer and SteelSeries, the K70 Max benefits from a polished software experience, widespread retail availability and a lot of gaming features including an 8000Hz polling rate.

Corsair have also improved the overall typing experience through the inclusion of PBT double-shot keycaps, though we don't see the multiple layers of foam or metal chassis found in the best keyboards from more enthusiast brands. The style and typing experience here definitely reflect more of a gaming focus, which is reasonable but worth keeping in mind.

The K70 Max is a great choice if you've already got plenty of other Corsair peripherals or components, which surely must include quite a few people, as you can synchronise your gear's appearance and control it all in the powerful iCUE software - though in terms of rapid trigger you're limited to setting the actuation point (0.4mm to 3.6mm) and press and release sensitivity (0.1mm to 1.0mm).

It's also a great choice if you prefer large, fully-featured keyboards to simpler and more compact options. However, those that aren't tied to the Corsair ecosystem might be able to save money looking elsewhere - especially for people that also want a great typing experience.

6. Arbiter Studio Polar 65

A sublime typing experience plus rapid trigger support

The Arbiter Studio Polar 65 is a gorgeous and well-built 65 percent mechanical keyboard that is surprisingly affordable too.

The slightly rounded CNC-milled aluminium case, pre-lubed 'Fuji' Hall Effect switches, silicone sound dampening and double-shot PBT keycaps in nine different colour schemes all contribute to a feeling of quality - in terms of build, typing feel and typing sound. This ~1kg keyboard ended up on my desk far longer than was strictly necessary for testing, just because I liked typing on it - not something that you can rely on amongst gaming-focused rapid trigger boards.

The circuit board even has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, something I don't think I've ever seen mentioned in a keyboard's product specs before. RGB backlighting is also included, though as with the BOOG75 and TK75 HE, the keycaps don't let any light through so this is largely for looks rather than to allow easier typing in dark environments.

Arbiter Studio have opted for a web interface to configure the keyboard, which worked well in my testing and allowed the rapid trigger mode to be enabled, disabled or adjusted on a global or per-key basis. It also included more standard mechanical keyboard features, such as selecting between RGB lighting modes and remapping keys, but didn't allow for macro recording or playback. You can also adjust the keyboard's sensitivity on the keyboard itself.

This is a fascinating option that I heartily recommend for those that want a good typing keyboard as well as rapid trigger functionality, even though the software side isn't quite as well-developed as with many of the other keyboards on this list.

7. Razer Huntsman V3 Pro

An expensive but feature-rich pick in three sizes

The Huntsman V3 Pro is one of a handful of Razer keyboards with Hall Effect magnetic switches that received rapid trigger support over the past two years, and one that (like the SteelSeries Apex Pro) is available in full-size, TKL (no numpad) and Mini (60 percent size) variants.

Like other mainstream boards on this list, the promise here is straightforward: an attractive RGB-on-black gaming keyboard with Hall Effect switches, PBT keycaps, a laundry list of features and entrance into a rich peripheral ecosystem, allowing you to set up everything from one application. Razer's Synapse doesn't have the best reputation, but it does offer a good level of rapid trigger customisability (from 0.1mm to 1.0mm), plus other goodies like options to remap the WASD and QE keys to emulate an analogue controller joystick and triggers respectively. I also dig the ability to set a typing mode keyboard shortcut that toggles rapid trigger functionality for when you're not in-game.

Tests from Optimum Tech show slightly worse rapid trigger performance than on Wooting or SteelSeries boards, but it's still a step beyond the Endgamegear KB65HE and I didn't notice any issues playing Valorant and Counter-Strike 2. This is a decent keyboard for typing and other work too, especially the larger format options which have convenient media controls and decent PBT keycaps.

Overall, this is a strong option for folks that will be gaming most of the time that's primarily held back by a high price point - so maybe consider the $99/£99 Huntsman V2 Analog too, which doesn't offer as good of a typing experience due to its previous gen 45g switches and can't use rapid trigger without Synapse running, but is significantly cheaper.

8. Melgeek Cyber01

A uniquely stylish cyberpunk design

The Melgeek Cyber01 is perhaps the most visually striking keyboard on this list, with a green/black cyberpunk-inspired 75 percent size design. That makes for a compact and capable keyboard, though the more complicated chassis means that the Cyber01 takes up ever so slightly more desk space than its peers. Typing feels good, with soft and smooth linear switches, though the semi-transparent polycarbonate keycaps are a little slick.

Like Wooting, Melgeek offer an app (Hive) which offers a good deal of functionality unlocked by the Hall Effect switches, including regular and continuous rapid trigger modes - with the former deactivating once you release the key beyond the actuation point, and the latter continuing until the key is fully released. You can also set rapid trigger sensitivity (from 0.1mm to 2.5mm), bind multiple actions to different parts of the keystroke and adjust the set actuation point in 0.1mm increments (0.1mm to 3.8mm). This feels like the most complete coverage of rapid trigger customisation on the software side, with only OGs Wooting offering more.

Performance here isn't quite up there with the best (Wooting, SteelSeries), but it's not disastrous either - as you'd hope given the relatively premium price. If you dig the unique design, this is a good choice given the typing feel, software and build quality.

9. Gamakay TK75 HE

A great overall value with some nice unique features

The Gamakay TK75 HE can be thought of as a more affordable alternative to the Meletrix BOOG75, with a similar 75 percent layout and more mature stylings. The difference, beyond the price, is that the Gamakay uses a lighter plastic chassis, offers a metal volume knob in the upper right corner and uses more traditional downloadable software rather than the web-based interface on the BOOG75.

The TK75 HE's build quality and typing experience is still great for the money, with thick PBT keycaps and a choice of 48g 'Mercury' or 45g 'Phoenix' linear switches. There's also wired, Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless (via USB dongle) connectivity, making this quite a flexible option that could be your primary keyboard for a range of devices. RGB backlighting is also included, though the default keycaps don't let light through to illuminate the keycaps - instead, the light is only present around each key, which means the keyboard's legends can be hard to read in dark environments.

This is perhaps the best value rapid trigger keyboard we've tested so far, and well worth considering.

Frequently Asked Questions

What genres benefit from rapid trigger?

FPS games are most commonly cited, but any genre that relies fast and accurate button presses can benefit from rapid trigger tech. For example, rhythm games like osu! or even racing games like Trackmania Nations Forever can make use of the faster inputs that rapid trigger can provide.

What are the downsides of rapid trigger?

Your keys will become quite sensitive, and you may find that you press or release keys without meaning to while you're getting used to having the feature active. However, after this initial period, you'll find that you adjust how you press the keys and accidents will become rare, if they happen at all. Adapting to my first rapid trigger keyboard took me about four matches of Counter-Strike 2 over a few nights - so not a huge time investment.

Do I need rapid trigger?

Not at all. Rapid trigger is nice to have, but it's not absolutely essential - and this is proven by the fact that many esports pros don't use keyboards with this technology. Still, I suspect that we'll see more people in general adopt rapid trigger keyboards as it becomes more widely available, as the benefits are obvious.