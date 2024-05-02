This 32GB kit of KLEVV Bolt V DDR5-6000 RAM is down to a bargain price from Amazon

DDR5 RAM is slowly but surely becoming a more logical choice for most new PC builds, especially as it may well be the only supported standard as DDR4 gets dumped in favour of faster RAM speeds and higher capacities. What's more, we're also seeing some powerful kits which hit the sweet spot for current processors come down to some especially excellent prices. For instance, this 6000MT/s 32GB CL30 KLEVV Bolt V kit, complete with top-notch SK Hynix dies, is down to £103 from Amazon, which takes it down from its £121 list price.

The 6000MT/s speeds available with this KLEVV RAM kit makes it one of the speedier DDR5 kits out there. It helps to provide a notable jump in performance compared to slower DDR5-5200 or DDR5-4800 RAM when gaming. We've seen this in testing across a range of different CPUs from both AMD and Intel, with some major jumps at 1080p in titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Flight Simulator 2020, and in wider testing of different speeds and titles with Z690 motherboards where 6000MT/s reveals itself as the point beyond which there are minimal margins from going for faster RAM. Once you get above FHD though, you're more likely to be GPU-limited, so going for more affordable RAM makes sense - the performance boost isn't necessarily there.

32GB gives you oodles of headroom for all manner of intense tasks, including heavy content creation loads, as well as gaming. In particular, you'll be thankful for the extra headroom when handling high-res video, as it can be easy to soak up more than 16GB. It's also handy to have more capacity if you're gaming while having other programs open. If you've ever had Chrome open while gaming, you'll understand the pain of a program that's quite a RAM hog. Having such a high capacity is just a surefire way of making sure your PC will run smoothly while multi-tasking. This kit also has tighter CL30 timings, which also form the sweet spot with that 6000MT/s rate for Ryzen 7000 and Intel's current crop, too, and makes this a suitable kit for overclocking.

If you want to grab a powerful and speedy RAM kit for gaming and content creation, this Amazon deal on the 32GB DDR5-6000 KLEVV Bolt V kit is not to be missed.