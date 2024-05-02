The brilliant DF-recommended EPOS H6Pro headset is just £68 from Amazon right now

It's a real shame to see EPOS drop out of the gaming headset space, as they've been a criminally underrated brand who've put out some fantastic headsets in recent years, including a few entries on relevant best lists we've curated over the years. They've made for some comfortable headsets with modern designs and marvellous audio. With this in mind, EPOS dropping out of the space has caused prices of some of their top models to be slashed down to rather low levels. For instance, one of the standout offerings, the EPOS H6Pro, which makes for one of the best PC gaming headsets we've tested in recent years, is down to £68 from Amazon in this fetching white colourway. This makes for quite a hefty discount off its £149 list price, and you'll be hard-pressed to find much more headset for the money.

The H6 Pro comes in both open back (£67) and closed back configurations, and they're both roughly the same price at the moment, although it's the closed back variant we're recomending. This means you'll be getting a more robust low end, as well as better noise isolation compared to open backs, as oppposed to a wider soundstage with open backs. With this in mind, whichever version you go for, the H6Pro offers great audio for gaming, with detailed output and a nice bump to the low end, which should make gameplay rather immersive, especially in FPS titles with constant gunfire and explosions. It's also reduced in its fetching white colourway, which helps along any endeavours you might have of an all-white setup for maximum aesthetic, including a white gaming PC, if that's your thing.

The H6Pro also looks like a rather comfortable headset, with plush earcups and decent padding around the headband, which should make them handy to use for long gaming sessions. They also offer a slimmer profile design compared to the older Epos Sennheiser GSP 600, which makes them less bulky, while the flip up and detachable microphone is a nice touch for convenience and for positioning the H6Pro as a set of headphones as much as it's a headset. That microphone also offers clear output too, so your teammates will be able to hear you clearly over Discord, or whichever platform you happen to be using.

The EPOS H6Pro was already one of our favourite gaming headsets for PC at its original retail price, and this deal from Amazon at £68 makes it even more of a worthwhile option.