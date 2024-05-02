The best PCIe 4.0 SSD is the cheapest it's been all year at Amazon

Amazon Gaming Week has been underway for a few days now, and there are lots of enticing limited-time deals still available to help give your gaming setup an upgrade for less.

Upgrading your PC or PS5's internal storage is an easy way to improve performance, although rising memory prices in 2024 has made it more expensive than in the past. Fortunately, Amazon Gaming Week has reduced the price of WD_Black SN850x SSD to its lowest price this year:

The WD_Black has some of the highest sequential speeds of PCIe 4.0 SSDs with read and write speeds of 7300MB/s and 6300MB/s respectively. Those speeds will help with file transfer and download times, and also make it a good choice for a boot drive on your PC.

The SN850x also packs in impressive random speeds of up to 800K IOPS, which is more important for improving those loading times in-game. You also get the benefit of WD's TLC flash memory and a DRAM cache for greater sustained performance. All these benefits add up to make the WD_Black SN850x Digital Foundry's recommendation for best gaming SSD.

For those PS5 gamers looking to add more space for those big downloads on console, the WD_Black SN850x is also rated as one of the best PS5 SSDs, and this version comes with a heatsink pre-installed so you can install it straight out of the box.

With SSD prices rising at the start of 2024 and discounts being less frequent, our general advice is if you've been wanting to upgrade your SSD then grab one while it's on sale because it might not be that cheap for a while.

You can see more deals on gaming hardware and accessories in the full Amazon Gaming Week sale here. We've also got a round-up of the best Amazon Gaming Week deals that we're updating throughout the week so have a look at that to quickly see the best deals on offer.