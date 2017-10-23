Jelly Deals: Humble's got a bunch of sales for you today

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

Over at Humble, there are a few deals set to end today (in a matter of hours, even) along with a couple of fresh offers worth a look.

First things first, if you'd like to try out that Bomber Crew game that all of Twitter seems to be talking about at the moment, you can save 15 per cent off the price of it (and give to charity while you buy) by picking up a copy for £12.74 / $12.74 from Humble. No, I don't understand that currency conversion either.

Meanwhile, you have a handful of hours left to pick up a copy of LawBreakers while it's 33 per cent off at the moment. That brings the price of the CliffyB-fronted online shooter down to £16.74 / $20.09. You'll have to pay extra for a copy of Judas Priest's 'Breaking the Law' to listen to while you play but I absolutely believe it would be worth it.

Next, perhaps the most exciting offer around, the Truck Simulator Sale comes to an end later today. If you have a void in your life that can only truly be filled by driving a virtual truck through virtual lands, you'd best grab a copy of Euro Truck Simulator 2 or American Truck Simulator with up to 75 per cent off right now, before it's too late.

As for the deals that aren't ending today, you can pick up a number of games in Codemasters' F1 series with up to 75 per cent off for the next few days. That includes the somewhat bizarre F1 Race Stars, which featured ghoulish cartoon versions of all the drivers. F1 2017, on the other hand, is £31.49 / $41.99 while the sale is on.

Last but not least, the 10th anniversary sale on The Witcher franchise comes to a close today. If you want to grab a copy of The Witcher 3's Game of the Year Edition for £13.99 / $19.99, you should snap it up before it expires later today.

The majority of these sales are due to finish at around 6 pm (BST) today, so consider this your friendly heads up.