Jelly Deals roundup: Wireless SNES pads, Phantom Halls, Insert Coin gear and more

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

As usual, we've got deals that'll work in the UK, deals that'll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let's get started.

This week's rendition of the best gaming deals of the week is quite literally brought to you from the EGX show floor, as I am currently writing this from one of the rare isolated areas, somewhere behind the giant Rabbid Kong statue that will someday come to life and hunt us down like the end of Ghostbusters. With our fleeting time in mind, let's get on with this week's best deals.

UK & US Deals

Humble is back yet again with another bundle of games that aim to make you smile wide and play often. This latest batch offers up a grouping of games that are all currently listed with 'Very Positive' or above Steam ratings.

Here are the games up for grabs:

Pay what you want

RIVE: Wreck, Hack, Die, Retry

Neon Chrome

Dungeon Souls

Pay more than the average

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition

Ultimate Chicken Horse

Oxenfree

Pay $10 (£7.40) or more

Death Road to Canada

Beat Cop

Pay $80 (£59.22) or more

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Shadow of War T-Shirt

Pay what you want for the Humble Very Positive Bundle 2

8Bitdo, a company best known for its Nintendo-inspired line of wireless Bluetooth controllers for PC, iOS and Android, is back with something even fancier. The SF30 Pro is modelled after a SNES controller and designed with the Nintendo Switch in mind. These pads hook up seamlessly to any Switch, PC, Mac, or mobile and feature rumble, motion controls, screenshot and home buttons as well as a rad design. They're available to pre-order right now and due to launch in December.

8Bitdo SF30 Pro Bluetooth Controller for Switch, PC, Mac, iOS and Android for £39.99 from Amazon UK

8Bitdo SF30 Pro Bluetooth Controller (US colours) for Switch, PC, Mac, iOS and Android for $49.99 from Amazon US

8Bitdo SF30 Pro Bluetooth Controller (EU colours) for Switch, PC, Mac, iOS and Android for $49.99 from Amazon US

Bring back Jet Set Radio, that's what I say. Well, that's what I say on a near weekly basis at least. In the meantime, you may want to settle for this collectable figurine of main character Beat, seen here in all his blocky goodness. These things are up for pre-order for a limited time and set for release at the end of the year. Also, bring back Virtua Cop.

Beat from Jet Set Radio figure for £45.33 / $59.99 from Play-Asia

If the colourful and boombastic nature of Jet Set Radio isn't quite your speed, perhaps you'd like to invest in one of these ultra-Gothic Bloodborne Hunter figurines, which are also up for a limited-time-only pre-order. Once these are gone, they are gone, though, so keep that in mind.

Bloodborne Hunter Figma Figure (Pre-orders close October 17th) for £52.88 / $69.99 from Play-Asia

As you may have spotted earlier in the week, pre-orders of the standard (thus, non-Scorpio branded) edition of the Xbox One X are now live. If you'd like to secure your console for launch, you can do just that over at Amazon in the UK or US right now.

Xbox One X 1TB console for £449.99 from Amazon UK

Xbox One X 1TB console with Forza 7 for £491.98 from Amazon UK

Xbox One X 1TB console for $499.99 from Amazon US

These Monster Hunter amiibo are (so far) only available in Japan but, given that there are no region restrictions to amiibo and that Play-Asia has them listed as this week's featured sale item, you may want to add them to your collection. A trio of Monster Hunter amiibo will cost you £7.55 / $9.99 each for a limited time.

Monster Hunter amiibo for £7.55 / $9.99 from Play-Asia

Phantom Halls has been available in Early Access for a while but this past week, something incredible happened. Phantom Halls got some free DLC. Not only that but officially licensed Evil Dead 2 free DLC at that. To celebrate Ash Williams and the gang getting in on the action, you can pick the game up at half-price this weekend, which is extra nice.

Phantom Halls (with free Evil Dead DLC) on PC for £3.33 / $4.49 from Steam

Stardock is having a big ol' sale over on Steam right now - lasting until the end of September 25th, to be precise. There's up to 75% off various titles from the publisher including Galactic Civilizations III, Offworld Trading Company, Sins of a Solar Empire and more. If you like your games intense and mostly set in space, this range isn't one to miss out on.

Up to 75% off Stardock games from Steam