Jelly Deals: Humble 'Very Positive' Bundle 2 available now

Stop me if you've heard this one before - there's a new Humble Bundle up now.

One of the most popular Humble Bundles of the year so far was the Humble 'Very Positive' Bundle, which brought together a whole batch of games that held 'Very Positive' or higher ratings on Steam. Due to that success, Humble thought it best to bring the idea back for round two.

This time around, you'll be able to get your hands on games like Rive, Neon Chrome, Oxenfree, Ultimate Chicken Horse, Death Road to Canada, Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition and even next month's release of Middle-earth: Shadow of War, if you pay enough. As with all Humble stuff, a portion of the proceeds will go directly to charity - in this case, the chosen charity is Action Against Hunger, though you're welcome to change to a charity of your choice.

On top of the games themselves, by picking up the bundle you'll also be getting soundtracks to a few of the games, as well as 10% off your first month of Humble Monthly, which is a nice bonus as well.

Here are the games up for grabs:

Pay what you want

RIVE: Wreck, Hack, Die, Retry

Neon Chrome

Dungeon Souls

Pay more than the average

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition

Ultimate Chicken Horse

Oxenfree

Pay $10 (£7.40) or more

Death Road to Canada

Beat Cop

Pay $80 (£59.22) or more

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Shadow of War T-Shirt

For what it's worth, I reckon that 'Pay more than the average' tier that includes Shadow of Mordor, Oxenfree and Ultimate Chicken Horse is stellar. I don't need to say much about Mordor, but those other two are both fantastic little games for incredibly different reasons.

If you were planning on picking up Shadow of War on PC next month, there are certainly worse ways to get it than this one, too. Plus, free T-shirt. Everybody likes free things.