Jelly Deals roundup: Dishonored 2, PlayStation VR, NieR: Automata, and more

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

This has been one very long, very strange week indeed. Hopefully, you can all take a little extra time this weekend to regroup and enjoy yourselves as best you can. If you're looking for some ludicrously silly escapism, may I suggest Vanquish, which is finally out on PC? We've got another batch of the week's best gaming deals to check out here, so let's get right to that.

As usual, we've got deals that'll work in the UK, deals that'll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let's get started.