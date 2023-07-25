Yungoos 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Yungoos in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Loitering Pokémon, which means it’s the perfect time to catch a shiny Yungoos in Pokémon Go.

Yungoos and its evolution Gumshoos are two terrible Pokémon in the world of Pokémon Go. They’re awful in Go Battle League and worthless in raids — its only redeeming feature is that, at the right angle, Gumshoos looks kinda like US ex-president Donald Trump.

Poetic justice aside, the real draw for this week’s Spotlight Hour is shaking the cobwebs out of our Pokémon storage. When you see those Yungoos and think 'I don’t want any of these', take the opportunity to get rid of everything else you don’t want, and reap that double transfer candy bonus reward that runs alongside the event!

Yungoos 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch an Yungoos with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect', of course, means two things in Pokémon Go. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using these three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is usually only ever the best version of itself in the Master League, raids and Go Rocket battles.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, so it helps to know the CPs that a perfect Yungoos will spawn at.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Yungoos:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 754 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) – 817 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Gumshoos good in PVP?

Gumshoos is straight awful in Pokémon Go. When we find a Pokémon that has no real uses, we generally try to find a corner case where it could one day shine. All Gumshoos has going for it is that it is a Normal-type with Dark-type attacks, meaning that it’s got a shoo-in against Ghost-types. However, its poor stats and the fact that this is a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist ultimately leaves this ferrety Pokémon standing around doing absolutely nothing useful, almost like US ex-...

Moving swiftly on, Bite, Crunch and Hyper Fang are your best bets. In Great League you can beat Ghosts that aren’t Sableye. You lose to Sableye, along with pretty much everything else...

We’d like to give you better news about Ultra League, but it’s rough going out there. You beat Gengar, Trevenant, Runerigus, Snorlax and Jellicent. The Snorlax win is admittedly impressive, but then you see almost immediate losses against Swampert, Walrein, Charizard and Cresselia, and a slow loss against Giratina.

Master League is out of the question. Don’t run Gumshoos in Master League.

Is there a shiny Yungoos in Pokémon Go?

Yes, there is a shiny Yungoos in Pokémon Go!

Everything in the Yungoos evolution line is a Normal-type Pokémon. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

Shiny Yungoos was released in March 2022, as part of the Welcome to Alola event, along with Rockruff and Lycanroc.

What does shiny Yungoos look like?

The long and short of it is that, shiny Yungoos and shiny Gumshoos both went to the hairdresser and got matching pink washes.

If there’s any change in colouration between the brown hair/fur, it’s so subtle it’s not worth covering. The most startling difference is that the golden locks of both regular Yungoos and Gumshoos are replaced by a bright pink. We low-key love it.

Thanks to Youtuber Twothless for the above video showing the evolution in the main series games.

Other things to know about Yungoos Spotlight Hour

Spotlight Hour always brings a bonus for you to exploit, and this week it’s double transfer candy. As always, this runs throughout the hour and affects more than just the Pokémon in the spotlight.

This is a very important bonus to make the most of, especially for lower-level trainers looking to fill out their Pokédex. The smartest way to maximise do this is to have a Tag in your Pokémon storage just for this purpose.

We recommend creating one called 'Transfer', where you can place Pokémon you don’t want or need. Instead of transferring them as and when you catch them, hold them back for events like these, when you can bulk transfer them. All that Candy adds up very quickly, and is especially useful when transferring something like a Mewtwo for double candy, or after a huge event like Hoenn Tour!

It’s also good to note that, thanks to Yungoos being a Normal-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour — 6pm to 7pm (local time). Check back next week to see which August Pokémon takes the first spotlight hour next month!

Good luck finding a perfect shiny Yungoos!