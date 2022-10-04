Xbox Game Pass is getting some killer games for October

The first wave of additions to Game Pass for October have been announced, with some spooky treats available just in time for Halloween.

Available to play today is Chivalry 2, which was revealed before Microsoft posted the full selection on the official Xbox blog.

Games which were already confirmed to be available on day one with Game Pass Eville (11th October), Scorn (14th October), and A Plague Tale: Requiem (18th October).

Watch on YouTube A Plague Tale: Requiem - Story Trailer.

Medieval Dynasty, a survival base building game set in the Middle Ages, is available now with PC Game Pass and will join the Xbox library on 6th October.

Also on 6th October, The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season and Season Two will both be available on PC.

Costume Quest, full of Halloween festivities, will be available for cloud and console on 11th October.

On 13th October, Dyson Sphere Program will be available for PC on day one.

On 11th October, Need for Speed Heat will be getting a free deluxe edition upgrade (perhaps gearing up for a Need for Speed reveal?).

And on 15th October, the following games will be leaving the service. Make sure you've had your fill of these before they disappear from the Game Pass library.

Bloodroots (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Echo Generation (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Into The Pit (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Ring of Pain (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Sable (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Good Life (Cloud, Console, and PC)

