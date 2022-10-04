If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Chivalry 2 comes to Xbox Game Pass today

Knight and day.
News by Victoria Kennedy
We do not yet have the full roster for this month's selection of Xbox Game Pass titles, but we do now have at least one more confirmed.

Yes, medieval multiplayer Chivalry 2 is making its way onto Microsoft's subscription service today.

Enjoy the knight life with Chivalry 2.

"Chivalry 2 is coming... and you're gonna need a battlecry," Microsoft proclaimed via its Xbox Game Pass Twitter account, alongside a short clip showing off some of the in-game shenanigans you too will be able to take part in. This includes running into the fray clutching a chicken and launching yourself off battlements.

Chivalry 2 first released last year across platforms. Its hack-and-slash gameplay is inspired by "epic mediaeval movie battles" says developer Torn Banner Studios.

But while the company may say 'epic movie', my head says Monty Python, as you can keep on playing even with missing limbs. Ah, tis' but a flesh wound...

Other games that we know to be coming to the service this month include Eville and Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, which will be added on 11th and 18th respectively.

Following these releases, Norco, the acclaimed Southern Gothic adventure from developer Geography of Robots, will join the service on 20th October.

Meanwhile, striking multi-character survival horror Saturnalia will arrive a week later, on 27th October.

For a full rundown on everything Xbox Game Pass, you can check out our guide here.

