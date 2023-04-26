If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

May's leaked PlayStation Plus games include Descenders, Grid Legends

Cycle-ology.

News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

May's PlayStation Plus games will be Grid Legends, Chivalry 2 and Descenders.

That's according to reliable source Dealabs, which routinely leaks the list of games in advance.

These games will reportedly be coming to PlayStation's subscription service on 2nd May, where they will remain until 6th June.

Grid Legends is a racing video game that promises the "unpredictable thrill of motorsport" along with a variety of races (naturally), and an "exciting story that puts you right in the heart of the action".

Mike Channell said Grid Legends is "a racing game that trades on authenticity, but ultimately puts fun above all else" in his review last year.

Next up, we have Chivalry 2. This is a first-person multiplayer action game that has been inspired by epic mediaeval combat. So, expect plenty of clashing swords and sieging of castles with this one.

Do either of these take your fancy?

Last up we have Descenders, an extreme downhill biking game. To borrow from Matt, Descenders "serves up an exhilarating freeriding experience as players - either solo or competitively - race, trick, and flip their way across a procedurally generated world".

While I have not played it personally, I would say this sounds like the most interesting of this month's rumoured offerings, thanks to my frequent attempts to become a mountain biker myself (please note, I said attempts. While I am very enthusiastic, I am not very good).

I think this looks wheely fun.

And, that's your lot for now. We'll update this story when Sony inevitably makes the list official.

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

