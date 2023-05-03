If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Chivalry 2 gets big update as it hits PS Plus

Party time.

Chivalry 2 just launched for PS Plus members, and there's a big new update to go along with it.

The Raiding Party update, which is for all versions of Torn Banner Studios' medieval first-person slasher, adds a new map and a cross-party invite system.

The new team objective map, dubbed The Sacking of Bridgetown, arrives alongside the beta release of the cross-party feature, which lets players add friends and create parties across all platforms.

The trailer below shows the new map in action.

Watch on YouTube

Meanwhile, the update adds a new weapon to the game: the heavy cavalry sword. This one-handed weapon has a long reach and slow swings, and was designed with horseback combat in mind. It's available for the Footman Man-at-Arms and Knight Guardian classes.

And there's a new campaign pass called Raiding Party, which comes with new challenges and customisation unlocks.

Coming soon is the new Mounted Arena limited-time 1v1 PvP mode. Expect it to run 19th May to 4th June.

