Disco Elysium: The Final Cut and Chivalry 2 lead August Humble Bundle

Etch A Sketch.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut and Chivalry 2 head up August’s latest Humble Bundle
Image credit: ZA/UM
Victoria Kennedy
News Reporter
Published on

Humble Bundle has announced the games available in its monthly Humble Choice subscription for August.

Every month, the bundle-loving team at Humble selects a collection of PC games for its members to keep. In addition, it provides access to the Humble Games Collection and Vault, and members get 20 percent off the vast collection of games in the Humble Store.

This month, the bundle building team has grouped another eight games together for its subscribers. These are: Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Chivalry 2, Road 96, Trek to Yomi, SuchArt, Tin Can, Hot Brass and Arcade Paradise.

Meanwhile, five percent of Choice membership this month will help support Trees, Water & People. This is an organisation that "empowers communities around the world to protect, conserve and manage their natural resources". You can read more about what they do here.

Here's the launch trailer for Disco Elysium.

We called Disco Elysium a "verbose and rich psychological roleplaying game" in Eurogamer's review, although Malindy Hetfeld felt the game didn't offer enough choice in the role you play.

"While Disco Elysium shows you a downtrodden suburb in which teenagers take drugs and senior citizens play Boules on earthquake-cracked pavement, Disco Elysium doesn't allow me to be the type of character I want to be - an even remotely kind one," she wrote.

Chivalry 2
Image credit: Torn Banner Studios
Disco Elysium
Image credit: ZA/UM

Chivalry 2, meanwhile, is a hack-and-slash multiplayer, and one which developer Torn Banner Studios says takes inspiration from "epic medieval movie battles".

But while the company may say 'epic movie', my head says Monty Python, as you can keep on playing even with missing limbs. Ah, tis' but a flesh wound...

Has anything taken your fancy?

August's Humble Choice bundle
Your Humble Choice games for August. | Image credit: Humble
About the Author
Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

