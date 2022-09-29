Horror game Scorn will now release a week earlier than expected

Horror game Scorn will now release a week earlier than expectedIn time for Halloween.
Horror adventure Scorn will now release a week earlier than expected.
Originally set for a 21st October release and shown at this year's Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase, Scorn will now be out on 14th October.
It's unclear why the date has changed, but there's a mildly terrifying new trailer to go with it.
Scorn takes place in an isolated dream world that forms an "interconnected bio-labyrinth" full of grotesque puzzles, according to a press release.
Players are tasked with surviving using tools from an old civilisation and uncovering the secrets of the world.
Scorn will release across Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Steam, Epic, and GoG). It'll also be out on Game Pass day one.
Just in time for Halloween then...
You’ve waited long enough... pic.twitter.com/KNDeCoFMe2— Scorn (@scorn_game) September 29, 2022
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.