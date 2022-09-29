If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Horror game Scorn will now release a week earlier than expected

In time for Halloween.
Screenshot from Scorn trailer showing strange mutated figure

Horror adventure Scorn will now release a week earlier than expected.

Originally set for a 21st October release and shown at this year's Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase, Scorn will now be out on 14th October.

It's unclear why the date has changed, but there's a mildly terrifying new trailer to go with it.

Watch on YouTube
You’ve waited long enough…

Scorn takes place in an isolated dream world that forms an "interconnected bio-labyrinth" full of grotesque puzzles, according to a press release.

Players are tasked with surviving using tools from an old civilisation and uncovering the secrets of the world.

Scorn will release across Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Steam, Epic, and GoG). It'll also be out on Game Pass day one.

Just in time for Halloween then...

