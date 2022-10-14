Scorn yellow light puzzle solutions in Act 3

This circular yellow light puzzle in Act 3 of Scorn is one of the most difficult to solve in the whole game, and unfortunately, there’s two of them.

The good news is that the second one is easier to solve after working out the unique mechanics involved while trying to work out the first one. We’ll explain how they both work below, along with what to do when you have solved these yellow light puzzles so you can complete Act 3 and move onto the next one.

If you ever get a bug or glitch that stops your progress while exploring or trying to input these yellow light puzzle solutions in Act 3 of Scorn, you can pause the game and reload from the beginning of the act, or quit and enter the game again to access your latest autosave.

Yellow light puzzle solution 1 in Scorn Act 3

On the same floor as where you get the pistol-like gun, you’ll come across the first circular yellow light puzzle in Scorn, and it might be a little difficult to understand how it works at first (it sure was for me).

Your goal is to light up all of the inner circles, but when you light one up, others can be extinguished. Some are also connected to each other, meaning that when you spin it around, it’ll spin others with it, messing up all the work you put into placing it correctly.

The first thing you should know is that you’re going to need to spin the circle in the middle (the one with the long bar attached to it) to disconnect these circles from each other. Spin it until it’s pointed toward one of the upper circular lights and you’ll see that the horizontal bar between them will temporarily break apart. One of these upper circular lights can now be spun on its own, or just the middle and one of the top circles together.

Each circle, whether lit or not, has two small nodes on them. Some 'bars' come out of these nodes to connect each circle together. Your real goal, then, is to make the correct connection with these nodes and bars to light up all four circles at the same time.

The fastest way we found to solve this first yellow lights puzzle in Act 3 of Scorn is:

Point the middle circle’s long bar towards the right-hand circle to disconnect the top two circles from each other. Turn the left circle until it lights up. Point the middle circle's long bar towards the left-hand circle this time. Turn the right circle until it lights up. Point the middle circle's long bar back towards the right-hand circle. Turn the right circle four times. Point the middle circle's long bar back towards the left-hand circle. Turn the right-hand circle until it lights up again. Point the middle circle's long bar towards the bottom circle.

All four circles should now light up and you can collect your reward from the dispenser on the right.

There's a checkpoint right before you interact with this first yellow light puzzle, so if you're stuck, we highly recommend quitting out of the game and then reloading back in to reset the puzzle and follow the exact instructions outlined above to solve it.

Here's what the completed light puzzle should look like:

Yellow light puzzle solution 2 in Scorn Act 3

Take the item you got from solving the first yellow light puzzle back to the floor with the three alien device holes lined up next to each other and select the middle one.

One floor below will now be unblocked, and you can take the same spherical lift as before to reach it. At the other side of this floor is the second yellow lights puzzle, which has extra circles and lights, but the same node and bar logic still applies here.

Remember, you can use the circle in the middle to disconnect some of the linked circles so you can turn them either on their own, or just two at a time.

Here’s the fastest way we found to solve the second yellow lights puzzle in Act 3 of Scorn:

Point the lower-middle circle’s long bar towards the upper-middle circle to disconnect the left and right circles from each other. Turn the left circle until it lights up. Turn the upper-middle circle until it and the highest middle circle lights up. Point the lower-middle circle's long bar towards the right-hand circle this time. Turn the right circle five times. Point the lower-middle circle's long bar towards the upper-middle circle gain to disconnect the left and right circles. Turn the right circle until it lights up. Point the lower-middle circle's long bar towards the bottom circle.

As a reminder, there's a checkpoint right before you interact with this second yellow light puzzle, so if you're stuck, we highly recommend quitting out of the game and then reloading back in to reset the puzzle and follow the exact instructions outlined above to solve it.

Here's what the completed light puzzle should look like:

Once solved, you can pick up the item dispensed on the right and take it back to the floor with the three alien device holes lined up next to each other again. Insert this one on the right and then take the spherical lift all the way to the bottom, where you’ll have to solve the crane puzzle next in order to complete Act 3.

Crane puzzle solution in Scorn Act 3

Thankfully, this crane puzzle in Act 3 isn’t as complicated as the circular light puzzles were.

Once you’ve taken the spherical lift to the bottom of the room, go around to the other side and interact with the panel near the mechanical claw.

It’ll grab the spherical lift you’ve been using with a crane and place it on this mechanical claw, triggering it to travel along the rails.

Follow the rails back to the lift with two alien devices on it and use the one higher up to grab the spherical lift.

Once the crane has hold of the lift, go to the lower device and interact with it to raise the lift, then go back to the higher device and move the spherical lift to the right-hand side of the lift you;re standing on, onto another mechanical claw.

Finally, use the alien panel opposite this claw to move it to the back of the lift, then get in the spherical lift again, which will take you into the next act.

Good luck with the rest of the puzzles in Scorn!