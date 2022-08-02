Xbox announces new games coming to Game Pass this August

Xbox has announced the next batch of games coming to its Game Pass subscription service this August.

Available from today is Ghost Recon Wildlands on cloud, console and PC, the Tom Clancy co-op military shooter from 2017 - we called it "beautiful yet callous" in our review.

The remaining games coming soon are headed up by Two Point Campus, the latest sim game from the makers of Two Point Hospital. It's out day one on 9th August across cloud, console, and PC and judging from our preview will be well worth playing.

Watch on YouTube Welcome to the Academic Year! | Two Point Campus

Before that, there's puzzle game Shenzhen I/O on PC and arcade racer Turbo Golf Racing on cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S from 4th August.

Then, 11th August brings three further games: the does-what-it-says-on-the-tin Cooking Simulator (cloud, console, PC), turn-based RPG Expeditions: Rome (PC), and economic RTS Offworld Trading Company (PC).

Citizen Sleeper, Sniper Elite 5 and Sea of Thieves will all receive DLC or updates this month, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perks include a Coconut Milk costume in Fall Guys, an upgrade for Skate 3, and perk content for The Elder Scrolls Online.

The following games will also leave the service on 15th August:

Boyfriend Dungeon (cloud, console, and PC)

Curse of the Dead Gods (cloud, console, and PC)

Library of Ruina (cloud, console, and PC)

Starmancer (game preview on PC)

Train Sim World 2 (cloud, console, and PC)

For more details visit Xbox Wire and check out our full guide to Game Pass.