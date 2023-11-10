If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Where to buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Here are the best and cheapest places to buy the latest Call of Duty game for PlayStaion, Xbox and PC.

Simon 'Ghost' Riley in 2023's Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3
Image credit: Activision
Mark Harrison
Commerce Writer
Published on

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is the latest Call of Duty game from Sledgehammer Games, Treyarch, Infinity Ward, and Activison. It is the follow-up to 2022's Modern Warfare 2 and the 20th main entry in the franchise. It released on 10th November 2023 for the PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

Modern Warfare 3 continues the storyline of last year's Modern Warfare 2, and also adds new gameplay mechanics like Open Combat Missions and brings back gameplay elements such as slide cancelling, and will have its own open-world PvE Zombies mode developed by Treyarch. All operators, weapons and bundles owned from Modern Warfare 2 will also carry over into Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer and Warzone.

If you want to purchase any of the physical or digital editions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 we've listed all of the different editions and what they include down below with the best places to buy them.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 editions and bonus content

Captain Price in 2023's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Image credit: Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has two editions: standard edition and Vault edition, with the Vault edition offering bonus content. You can see what you get from each edition by scrolling down or using the table of contents below:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Standard edition

Two SAS agents underwater in 2023's Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3
Image credit: Sledgehammer Games/Activision

Where to buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Standard edition in the UK

PS5 PS4 (Cross-Gen Bundle) Xbox One/Series X Xbox Digital PC

Where to pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Standard edition in the US

PS5 PS4 Xbox One/Series X Xbox Series S PC

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault edition

An operative with a suppressed weapon and night vision goggles in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3
Image credit: Sledgehammer Games/Activision

The Vault edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will get you the same content as the standard edition, but you will also get access to: Nemesis Operator Pack featuring Makarov, Warden, Price and Ghost operators skins; two weapon vaults, and the BlackCell BattlePass for Season 1 with 30 tier skips.

Where to buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault edition in the UK

PlayStation Xbox PC

Where to pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault edition in the US

PlayStation Xbox PC

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 PS5 Bundles

There are also some PS5 Standard edition console bundles with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 available in the UK, with the new PS5 Slim Modern Warfare 3 bundles coming soon in the US.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 PS5 bundles UK

You can find out where to buy more of the year's newest and best games with our other where to buy pages. Have a look at our guides for EA Sports FC 24, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 if you're interested on the cheapest places to get them.

That's all for now, but if there are any new discounts for Modern Warfare 3 we'll update this page as they appear. Make sure you're following the Deals topic on Eurogamer too, using the tag below the article, so you can get notified when we've written a new Deals article.

