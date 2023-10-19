Where to buy Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the latest Spider-Man game from Insomniac Games and PlayStation Studios and is the follow-up game to Marvel's Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which released on 20th October for the PS5.

While Marvel's Spider-Man was available on both PS4 and PS5, Spider-Man 2 will only be available on the current-gen console this time. The two previous games have also made their way to Steam in recent years, but it will be a while if the same happens with Spider-Man 2. For now you'll need to play the web-slinging sequel on a PS5.

If you want to buy any of the physical or digital editions of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 we've listed all the best places to buy the game down below, with all the different editions and what they include.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 editions and bonus content

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has three editions: standard edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, and Collector's Edition with the Deluxe and Collector's editions containing different bonus content. You can see what each edition includes and costs by scrolling down or using the table of contents below:

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Standard Edition

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition

Buying the digital deluxe edition will get you an extra two skill points to use right away, plus five unique suits for Peter and five unique suits for Miles.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition- £79.99 from PlayStation Store

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition- $79.99 from PlayStation Store

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Collector's Edition

The Collector's Edition of Spider-Man 2 will get you all bonus content you'd get in the Digital Deluxe Edition, plus a SteelBook Display Case and a 19-inch statue featuring Spider-Man Peter Parker and Spider-Man Miles Morales taking on Venom.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Collector's Edition- $230 from PlayStation Direct US

The Collector's Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was quickly snapped up when pre-orders went live in the US, so hopefully it will appear again in the future. If it does, and if there are any more retailers selling the other editions, or when it goes on sale, we'll update this page and post over on the Jelly Deals Twitter so be sure to follow there and follow the tags underneath this article.