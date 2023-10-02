If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here's where to buy EA Sports FC 24

The best places to buy the first EA Sports FC game in the series.

Chelsea's Sam Kerr doing a backflip in EA Sports FC 24
Image credit: EA
EA Sports FC 24 is the latest football (or soccer) game from EA, and the first edition of EA Sports FC following the conclusion of EA's partnership with FIFA. It was released on 29th September for PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Despite a new name, EA Sports FC 24 keeps the same formula as its predecessors. EA has retained its licences of more than 19,000 players, over 700 teams, over 100 stadiums, and over 30 leagues across the various game modes including Ultimate Team and Career mode.

If you want to buy any of the physical or digital editions of EA Sports FC 24 and possibly get some bonus content, we've listed all the best places to buy the game down below, with all the different editions and what they include.

EA Sports FC 24 editions and bonus content

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrating in EA Sports FC 24
Image credit: EA

EA Sports FC 24 has two editions: standard edition and ultimate edition. This year, Nintendo Switch users will have access to the same standard edition of the game as the other platforms, rather than a legacy edition, although there will be no ultimate edition for the Switch.

If you have an active EA Play subscription (£3.99/$3.99 a month), you can save 10% on your purchase of EA FC standard or ultimate edition, or play it with an EA Play Pro (£14.99/$14.99 a month) subscription. You can see what each edition includes and costs by scrolling down or using the table of contents below:

EA Sports FC 24 standard edition

The Wanda Metropolitano stadium in EA Sports FC 24
Image credit: EA

Where to buy EA Sports FC 24 standard edition in the UK

PS5 PS4 Xbox Series X/One Xbox Digital and PC Nintendo Switch

Where to buy EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition in the US

PS5 PS4 Xbox Series X/One Xbox Digital and PC Nintendo Switch

EA Sports FC 24 ultimate edition

The ultimate edition will get you the base game and 4600 FC Points for Ultimate Team, Nike Ultimate Team campaign loan player item (24 matches), Nike x EA Sports FC Ultimate Team kit, and an untradeable team of the week 1 Ultimate Team player item.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham rendered in EA Sports FC 24
Image credit: EA

Where to buy EA Sports FC 24 ultimate edition in the UK

PS5 PS4 Xbox Digital PC

Where to buy EA Sports FC 24 ultimate edition in the US

PS5 PS4 Xbox Digital PC

We'll continue to update this page when EA Sports FC gets a discount at one of the retailers above. To keep track of these, or to see more of our where-to-buy guides for future games, follow the Deals topic on Eurogamer using the tags below so you can get notified when we write a new deals article.

