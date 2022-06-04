Werewolves are finally returning to The Sims 4

EA has finally confirmed that the Werewolf expansion is coming to The Sims 4.

The Sims 4 Werewolves Game Pack - which releases on Steam, Origin, and Xbox on 16th June - brings "unique temperaments and abilities, be affected by the phase of the moon, and experience wolf-specific life events".

It'll be welcomed news for Simmers who may have been disappointed that werewolves were not part of the recent update, despite EA teasing that werewolves might finally be making a return to the series for the first time since The Sims 3's Supernatural expansion.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"What big teeth you’ll have!" EA teases. "Transform into a werewolf and embrace (or fight) your animalistic nature.

“Craft your werewolf identity. Were you bitten, or were you born into a werewolf family,” continues the description. “However it happened, now you’ve got to decide what kind of wolf you want to be. Find a pack to prowl the night with, meet your fated mate atop Howling Point, or shun all that and try to make it as a lone wolf.

"There’s a lot to learn about werewolves and their origins. Unravel werewolf, vampire, and spellcaster lore as you read books, discover secret tunnels, grow your collection, and interact with denizens of Moonwood Mill."

The Sims 4's long-awaited customisable pronouns feature arrived earlier this month and is available now as part of the English version of the game's latest update.

Developer Maxis confirmed it was investigating ways to introduce expanded pronoun options to The Sims 4 last May - following a community petition signed by more than 22,000 people - and players got a first look at the feature's progress during a livestream earlier this year.

And now, with some additional development time under its belt, Maxis has pushed the first iteration of its customisable pronouns feature - developed in conjunction with LGBTQ+ nonprofit organisations It Gets Better and GLAAD - live, delivering what it calls a further step "in the direction of a more inclusive experience for Simmers".