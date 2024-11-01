The Sims 4 Life and Death cheats allows you to get ahead - whether it's in a new career or the Thanatology skill - in the new afterlife-themed expansion pack.

The Sims 4 Life and Death brings life to the ghosty beyond by othering unfilled Sims to complete their Unfinished Business or simply spy on the Grieving Ritual they're family is (hopefully) holding for them. Outside of this, you can now become a Mortician, explore crypts using the Thanatology skill or work for the Grim Reaper by dealing with the dead.

Knowing The Sims 4 Life and Death cheats can help you uncover everything this expansion pack has to offer. It's also worth checking out our The Sims 4 cheat hub where we've listed every cheat you can use to change a Sim's life.

On this page:

The Sims 4 Life and Death cheats Here are all of the The Sims 4 Life and Death cheats: Active Sim Specific Life and Death cheats Cheat Effect aspirations.complete_current_milestone Complete the active Sim's current Aspiration Milestone to earn Satisfaction Points and Soul Journey progress. sims.give_satisfaction_points X Give active Sim Satisfaction Points. Stats.Set_Skill_Level Minor_Thanatology X (1-5) Increase Thanatology Skill. Career Specific Life and Death cheats Cheat Effect Careers.Promote Mortician Promote Sim in Mortician Career. Careers.Demote Mortician Demote Sim in Mortician Career. Careers.Promote Active_Reaper Promote Sim in Repear Career. Careers.Demote Active_Reaper Demote Sim in Repear Career. Trait Specific Life and Death cheats Cheat Effect traits.equip_trait trait_grief_anger Add Anger Grief Trait. traits.remove_trait trait_grief_anger Remove Anger Grief Trait. traits.equip_trait trait_ChasedByDeath Add the Chased By Death Trait. traits.remove_trait trait_ChasedByDeath Remove the Chased By Death Trait. traits.equip_trait trait_grief_denial Add Denial Grief Trait. traits.remove_trait trait_grief_denial Remove Denial Grief Trait. traits.equip_trait GhostWhisperer Add the Ghost Whisperer Trait. traits.remove_trait GhostWhisperer Remove the Ghost Whisperer Trait. traits.equip_trait Grimborn Add the Grimborn Trait. traits.remove_trait Grimborn Remove the Grimborn Trait. traits.equip_trait GrimDescendant Add the Grim Descendant Trait. traits.remove_trait GrimDescendant Remove the Grim Descendant Trait. traits.equip_trait trait_Macabre Add the Macabre Trait. traits.remove_trait trait_Macabre Remove the Macabre Trait. traits.equip_trait trait_grief_depression Add Sadness Grief Trait. traits.remove_trait trait_grief_depression Remove Sadness Grief Trait. traits.equip_trait trait_Skeptical Add the Skeptical Trait. traits.remove_trait trait_Skeptical Remove the Skeptical Trait. Image credit: EA