The Sims 4 still teasing werewolves as two new Kit DLCs announced

EA has announced two new small-scale Kit expansions for The Sims 4 - one themed around evening fashion, the other around camping for kids - with both due to release on 26th May. Astute readers may note the word werewolf is yet to feature, despite previous teases from EA, but there's still some hope it seems...

The first of EA's newly announced expansions is the Moonlight Chic Kit, which appears to primarily focus its attention on new clothing options for your little digital pals, offering up new looks, designed by Parisian creator Paola Locatelli, said to be "perfect for all the experiences a Sim will encounter during a night out on the town".

Expect "slinky dresses, flowing shirts and smart jackets, all of which can be styled with sneakers for casual fun or dressed up with some silk and sparkles for a romantic date."

A taste of the fashion arriving in The Sim's Moonlight Chic Kit.

Those looking for something to expand The Sims 4's storytelling options might be more taken with the second new DLC, however. Known as the Little Campers Kit, this one's all about nights under the stars for the young 'uns in your Sim's household.

Expect various bits of new decor, including camping gear, fairy lights, blanket forts - which can be made to resemble a car or a rocketship - a new projector made out of a bedsheet, a Sasquatch toy, and more.

Both kits, going by previous releases, should cost £4.99/$4.99 USD apiece when they launch for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Mac on 26th May.

The Sims 4 is already home to occult sims such as vampires.

As for the conspicuous absence of werewolves in today's announcement, all is not lost. EA previously confirmed it would be releasing two new kits and one new Game Pack before summer arrives - meaning there's still a more substantial bit of DLC to go.

If you're out of the loop on the whole werewolves thing, EA's earlier tease for its upcoming DLC included a full moon and distant howl, immediately getting fans of occult sims excited that werewolves might finally be making a return to the series after a long absence, having last been seen in The Sims 3's much-loved Supernatural expansion.

While today's announcement doesn't seem to move the werewolf speculation forward on the face of it, it's almost certainly notable that a newly released screenshot for the Little Campers Kit (which you can see at the top of the page) features a Sims 3 lycanthrope projected onto a sheet beneath another full moon. Basically, at this point, there's liable to be a riot among the Sims community if EA doesn't follow through.