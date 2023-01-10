We Happy Few leaving Game Pass, as Microsoft announces January's first wave of new arrivals

Compulsion Games' We Happy Few will be leaving Game Pass later this month, along with five other previously confirmed titles.

Earlier today, Microsoft reiterated that Persona 3 Portable (Cloud, Console, and PC), Persona 4 Golden (Cloud, Console, and PC) and Monster Hunter Rise (Cloud, Console, and PC) will all be arriving on its Game Pass service later this month.

Both Persona games will be available from 19th January, with Monster Hunter Rise then arriving the following day.

Watch on YouTube The Eurogamer Newscast News Quiz of the Year 2022!

These titles were all previously confirmed to be coming to Game Pass by either Xbox or the developer, so not a surprise.

Later in the month, we can also expect a second wave of Game Pass announcements from Microsoft. Already confirmed are Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition and Inkulinati, which are launching on Xbox Game Pass on 31st January.

Meanwhile, the following games will be leaving the service on 15th January:

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Nobody Saves The World (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Pupperazzi (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Anacrusis (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC)

We Happy Few (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Windjammers 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

We knew all of these already, bar We Happy Few, which comes from the now-Xbox-owned studio Compulsion Games. We Happy Few was published by Gearbox, now under Embracer. Compulsion has a new game in the works exclusively for Xbox.

As always with games that leave Game Pass, to keep playing you need to buy the title. Game Pass subscribers get 20 percent off.

Meanwhile, Game Pass saw the unexpected arrival of Stranded Deep earlier this month, along with the return of the Dark-Souls inspired action RPG Mortal Shell.